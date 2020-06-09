Voting in Horry County proceeded smoothly Tuesday morning with just a few precincts reporting any problems, the head of the county’s elections office said.
At two precincts, clerks mistakenly selected the wrong ballot styles on the machines, said Sandy Martin, executive director of the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office.
“We haven’t had any issues with the ballots, but we did have an issue with clerks giving out the wrong ballots this morning,” she said. “This is a new system. This is the first time we’ve used it where there’s actual ballot styles. It’s brand new for the clerks and it took a little bit of adjustment this morning.”
Martin said she was aware of that happening at the Jet Port 2 and Socastee 4 precincts, though she didn’t know how many people were affected. Martin said voters would have been able to catch the mistake during voting and alert the clerk of an error.
This was an unusual primary for the county and for voters across the state as election officials sought to ease concerns about COVID-19.
Poll workers were seen in masks and face shields. They wore gloves and asked voters to use a cotton swab to make their selections, minimizing physical contact.
Voters seemed generally pleased with the process.
"It was no problem at all," said Bill Eubanks, who voted at St. James Middle School. "We should all still be wearing masks. There’s nothing wrong with being careful."
Eubanks said two referendum questions on the Republican ballot brought him to the polls.
"I always take pride in going to vote and have passed that love down to my family as well," he said. "Two of the issues on the ballot were very important to me. Those were, ‘right to vote on either party ballot, and against persons appearing on multiple areas of ballot.'"
Jamie Barfield, who voted at Palmetto Shores Church, said he wanted to support Carter Smith in the District 33 S.C. Senate race, but he also sees the importance of going to the polls in general.
"I voted not only because this is my civil right, but because I want my voice to be heard," he said.
Loretta Booth, who voted at the Academy for Technology and Academics, said the poll workers at her precinct made the process smooth.
"It was so easy and a wonderful experience," she said. "The line moved quickly and I didn’t have to wait long at all. I came out today and voted for what I thought was right."
For some voters, the primary was a referendum on President Donald Trump.
"If I were able, I would’ve been alongside everyone marching in Washington," said Robert Loose, who voted at Homewood Elementary School in Conway. "But since I can’t, I’m going to do everything in my power to help remove Donald Trump from office. That starts by voting at primaries like these."
For George Trussell, who voted at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet, the primary also meant looking ahead to November, though for a different reason.
"The welfare of the economy is very important to me," he said. "It's my right as a citizen of Horry County to stand up and show that people are the voices that need to be heard if we want to keep our President Donald Trump in office. We should all get out and vote at the local level because that is where it starts."
When Beverlee Kimbell cast her ballot at Homewood Elementary, she said voting is important for multiple reasons.
"Voting makes a difference in every level of the field," she said. "Whether it be local, state or nationwide. I’m here to do my part."
