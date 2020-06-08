Three Republicans have lined up, each hoping to replace longtime auditor Lois Eargle, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
The candidates are Horry County’s assistant deputy auditor Beth Calhoun, Myrtle Beach CPA Clark Parker and Horry County’s deputy treasurer R.A. Johnson.
Beth Calhoun
Calhoun says her almost 20 years of working in the auditor’s office definitely make her qualified for the job. One of her main concerns here is for the office’s staff. She said when newly-elected officials take office, they sometimes bring many of their employees with them, who at times have displaced some of the existing staff.
“I would hate to see that affect anyone because we have an excellent staff there, very knowledgeable,” she said.
After months of campaigning, Calhoun is optimistic about her chances of becoming the new auditor.
“It has been a unique experience with COVID-19; that’s for sure,” she said about her first political campaign. “That kind of threw a wrench into a lot of things.”
She calls the recent loosening of rules about people gathering a blessing, saying she enjoys being able to actually talk with people and not just use social media to promote her platform.
“I feel good about it,” she said of the race. “I feel like people have been responsive and interested in all the races. I’ve never actually participated in one except for other people, not for myself.”
Her accomplishments and qualifications for the job include being a Conway native, graduating from Conway High School, attending Horry-Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University and being a member of the S.C. Association of Countywide Elected Executives. She has been involved with Horry County’s Leadership Program as a student and a mentor for other county employees who are participating in the program.
She is a graduate of the Institute of Government offered by the S.C. Association of Counties, and has earned advanced certification through the University of South Carolina/Institute of Public Service and Policy Research, a graduate of Lean Six Sigma Training, has served on the Student Improvement Council for Horry County Schools and is currently taking classes with CCU and the Edgar Dyer Institute for Leadership and Public Policy.
The member of Trinity United Methodist Church is married and has one son. Go to Facebook and type in votebethcalhoun to learn more.
R.A. Johnson
Johnson is using his initials as a campaign slogan of sorts. He says R.A. stands for “Right Auditor.”
The deputy treasurer, who was born and raised in Aynor, says he was introduced to politics and county government through current treasurer Angie Jones, who turned to him when she needed a knowledgeable deputy treasurer.
But he has his eyes set on a different office now, saying that his experience in the treasurer’s office will help him step into the top slot in the auditor’s office. Johnson says the offices of the auditor, treasurer and assessor all have a hand in the county’s taxation process, and he’s been introduced to all of them so he can serve as a really good auditor.
He wants to modernize the entire tax process in Horry County and believes he can do it because he has already helped Jones modernize and streamline the tax process in the treasurer’s office.
He says with some coordination of the three offices they can help citizens by answering their questions in one office and not sending them to all three.
Johnson graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a degree in finance.
The 35-year-old spent 10 years working for Farm Bureau, saying it was a great place to work and gave him good training in quality customer service.
He is a member of the S.C. Association of Counties, the S.C. Association of Countywide Elected Executives and the CCU Alumni Association, and he graduated from the Conway Chamber of Commerce’s leadership program.
He uses as a slogan Old values + New Tech. Learn more about Johnson at Facebook. Go to Facebook and type in RA Johnson. He is married and has a daughter and a stepdaughter.
Clark Parker
Parker says when he started thinking about retiring, he began to look for something he could do that he was qualified for and might enjoy.
That’s when he decided to run for the Horry County auditor’s job.
He says he’s seen problems in that office, mostly technical issues, and when he began to think that he could provide some improvements he decided that was the job for him.
Parker says he’s got a good corps of people supporting him for the job. He wishes there were more, but says candidates can always use more resources.
One of the concerns he sees is with citizens’ filing with the auditor’s office. He thinks filing ought to be automated.
More technology and more software will help the office, he believes.
He is aware, however, that money is likely to be tight in the coming days with governments at all levels tightening their belts due to the pandemic.
Parker has been very busy with community work over the years. He served on the Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees, its Athletic Foundation and Alumni Association.
He’s the volunteer treasurer for the Friendship Medical Clinic on S.C. 544 that provides free medical care to folks who have no insurance and, therefore, can’t afford their care.
Doctors donate their time, and pharmaceutical companies provide needed medicines, so they’ve been able to take about $200,000 and turn it into $2.4 million of free medical care.
He has also worked on fundraising events for several high school booster clubs.
He is a member of the First Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach where he is a trustee, and is active in ministry to other local churches. He and his wife Marcia have three sons.
People can learn more about the 66-year-old Aynor native at voteclarkparker.com.
