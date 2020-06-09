Howard Barnard won Tuesday’s Republican Primary against incumbent District 5 Horry County Board of Education member Janice Morreale, and District 4 member David Cox kept his seat by defeating challenger McKean Nowlin, according to unofficial results.
Barnard, a former Horry County councilman, overtook Morreale with 1,770 votes to her 1,416, while Cox defeated Nowlin with 2,434 votes versus her 975 votes.
“I want to thank the voters in District 4 for trusting me with four more years of service,” Cox said. “It means a lot that they can trust me, and I’ll live up to that. I appreciate it. I’m really humbled and thankful … I promise to do a good job.”
Cox said Morreale’s defeat was bittersweet, as he noted her significant accomplishments and contribution to the board and her district.
Cox’s opponent Nowlin said she will be talking with the election officials because she said there were major issues at her main precinct.
“My concern is that Jet Port 2, where I was all day, was a hot mess,” she said. “I’m baffled at the numbers. Given the feedback I’ve gotten, this isn’t making sense.”
Nowlin said that there were possibly at least 40 Republican voters that were potentially given the wrong district to vote in at that precinct due to poll worker issues.
She also said that she had several people tell her they wanted to vote for her, but she didn’t show up on their ballot as she should have.
Morreale and Barnard were unavailable for immediate comment.
District 9 incumbent Chris Hardwick decided not to run again, and his seat is up for grabs between Republican James Edwards and Democrat Edward R. Robinson, Jr. District 1 member Russell Freeman, District 8 vice chairman John Poston and District 11 member Shanda Allen are all running unopposed in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.