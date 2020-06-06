Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee will seek to hold off a challenge from Loris High School band director Stephen Whisnant in Tuesday’s Republican Primary for the District 10 seat.
The winner is all but assured to take the post as there is no Democratic opposition in the November general election. District 10 covers a vast area that stretches from Green Sea all the way to Carolina Forest. Hardee has served one term while Whisnant is seeking public office for the first time.
For Hardee, a 67-year-old retiree, re-election would mean a chance to continue working on some of the challenges he has grappled with during the last four years.
“When you start something, you want to try to finish it,” he said. “Horry County’s a fast-growing county. … There’s just a lot of things I’d like to see finished.”
Hardee hopes to help the county find a long-term solution to the shortfalls in its recreation fund. County leaders raised business license fees last year to maintain rec programs, but they reduced them again this year after a backlash from business owners. They dipped into reserves to balance the budget and maintain those programs.
“They’re very good,” Hardee said of the parks and recreation services. “We need them.”
But, he said, the recreation centers shouldn’t cost so much to operate.
Hardee has proposed working with private companies to generate revenue at the rec centers. For example, he said the county could sell advertisements to companies for spaces on the fences at baseball and softball fields or make deals with restaurant chains to offer concessions.
The county plans to eventually build two rec centers in the western part of Horry, but officials have been wary of adding more facilities when they are struggling to pay for their existing ones.
“We’ve got to come up with some kind of marketing plan that we can make our parks and recreation [facilities] pay their way,” Hardee said. “I think it’s possible to do that.”
Hardee pointed to the City of Myrtle Beach’s Whispering Pines golf course as an example of a private company successfully running a public facility.
Since the city of Myrtle Beach signed a contract with Atlantic Golf Management in 2014, the course has seen increased revenues, according to city records. Rather than drain public resources, the course turned a profit.
The course went from 32,460 rounds played in 2014 to 49,580 in 2018, records show.
Last year, the city approved a 10-year contract with Atlantic Golf Management.
“I’m not really for privatizing our parks and rec,” Hardee said. “But at the same time I think we could either come up with a plan that will make them at least break even.”
Over the last four years, Hardee said he’s tried to represent the area well, showing up for council and committee meetings and listening to residents. In rezoning cases, he said he’s tried to balance landowner rights with a property’s potential for flooding. And he’s paid for his cell phone and rarely allowed the county to reimburse him for expenses.
As the region grows, Hardee said the county must find a way to hire more police officers, firefighters and EMS workers without overburdening taxpayers.
“I’ve always tried to do what’s right,” he said. “There’s not always an easy answer.”
A new challenger
As for Whisnant, the 49-year-old’s campaign can be traced back several years to when he and his wife helped launch the Loris Area Community Improvement Association, a group aimed at getting recreation centers built in Loris and Green Sea.
The group spoke to county council a few times but the conversation stalled.
“It would just never get traction,” Whisnant said. “I was really getting down in the dumps about it because I feel that our area out here in Horry County has sort of gotten left behind in a lot of ways. The county’s growing. There’s growth here and there. And we’ve got growth out here, but we’re not getting the money from Horry County like other areas are.”
He said the idea of running for office came when he was praying while driving down the road. He talked to his wife and his pastor and prayed with each of them.
“We just came to the conclusion that now’s the time to try to do something,” he said.
Whisnant’s campaign focuses on multiple issues. He supports implementing impact fees on new development to help pay for infrastructure, including recreation facilities.
“Those guys have been hem-hawing around impact fees for the last several years,” he said of county council. “They’ll talk a good game. When it comes down to actually doing something, they’re not going to do it.”
Council members requested an impact fee study after a 2018 advisory referendum showed strong local support for the fees. The idea behind them is that these fee revenues can help offset the cost of the infrastructure and services needed to support new homes and businesses.
But in April, most council members raised concerns about the proposed impact fees for commercial projects, which they saw as too steep.
For example, under those rates, the county impact fees for building a 10,000-square-foot auto repair shop would amount to nearly $100,000. And constructing a major retail project could have impact fees in the millions.
However, Whisnant said the impact fees would provide critical revenues that could be pay for police stations, firehouses and other important projects. He wants the council to explore the possibility of matching fees with the size of a project.
Like council candidates across Horry County, Whisnant insists that more could be done to prevent flooding. He said he’s seen new construction projects going up in flood-prone areas.
“I’ve seen people’s lives ruined by these floods the last few years,” he said. “I don’t know what our county is thinking letting people build houses where it’s known to flood.”
Apart from those issues, he wants to find a way to hire additional firefighters and police officers. One challenge is that new homes generate property taxes but those taxes don’t cover the cost of providing additional services, and impact fees can’t legally be used to pay for employees.
Whisnant doesn’t have a complete plan for funding those additional public safety positions, but he has a starting point.
Whisnant said cutting waste is also part of his approach. For starters, he said the county needs to stop allocating $240,000 per year for a community benefit fund. Council members use that money ($20,000 is set aside for each councilman) to pay for nonprofit programs and projects in their districts.
“Pet projects” is how Whisnant describes the uses for that fund, which over the years has provided money to festivals, a youth ballet and a basketball tournament sponsorship.
“It sort of boils my blood some of things I’ve seen that money being used for over the years,” he said.
Council members serve four-year terms and are paid $15,966 per year.
