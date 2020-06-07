Gary Loftus is hoping to start his fourth term on the council while journalist Ian Guerin says voters should have a choice and that’s one reason he jumped into the political fray.
District 4’s boundary starts on the south end of the city of Myrtle Beach and winds its way southward to the Georgetown County line.
There are no Democrats vying for the seat so the winner of the primary will almost certainly take the District 4 post. Council members serve four-year terms and are paid $15,966 per year.
Gary Loftus
Loftus is ready to start his next four-year cycle on county council. Laughing, he said he’s outlasted quite a few council members from other districts and has served under four council chairpersons during his stint, going all the way back to the leadership of Liz Gilland.
At one point, he actually served as leader of the council when then-chairman Tom Rice moved on to the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I was the interim until they held a special election to fill the chairman seat,” he said.
Loftus said one of the most important things the council has done since he’s been a part is the establishment of a strong stormwater system.
“Contrary to what you might read, we have one of the most stringent stormwater plans in the state,” he said.
He noted that flooding has seemed horrific in recent years, but, Loftus said, flooding has been a part of the Horry County landscape for many years. He added that many of the communities that have experienced devastation are those that were built before the county’s stormwater plan was put in place.
His main goal on council continues to be supporting the county’s public safety department personnel.
“We need to make sure our police, fire and emergency personnel are well paid and are fully supported,” Loftus said. “Public safety is and always will be Job 1.”
He said he would like to do better than the city of Myrtle Beach, which hires 10 police officers a year.
Loftus said the council’s consistently biggest challenge is dealing with the tremendous growth occurring each year.
“We’re the third fastest growing MSA in the country and that’s a blessing and a difficult situation,” he said. “There’s no such thing as status quo — you’re either growing or you’re shrinking.”
To help with the rising cost of infrastructure for the county, the idea of impact fees for new development has been bandied about. Loftus said that despite what many have said, the county has not implemented impact fees yet.
He explained that when you look at the projected impact fees over the course of the length of a home mortgage, it really isn’t much compared to what is gained.
As to this week’s election, Loftus said he hopes the voters choose someone with experience and solutions over a sportswriter.
Ian Guerin
Guerin, who has written for myhorrynews.com and The Sun News among other outlets, said his many years as a journalist have shown him that communication is the cornerstone of good government.
He said he decided that now is the time for a new voice and perspective on county council.
“Some have asked me to run for the state legislature before, but the timing wasn’t right,” Guerin said. “I have a lot invested in local government. Local government is the level where you can help the most people.”
Guerin noted that recent flooding events are a perfect example of why local government is so important to everyone.
“We can do better dealing with all the flooding issues in our community than higher government officials coming in,” he said.
Accountability and transparency are the main tenets that Guerin is touting throughout his campaign.
“Too much is done without public input,” he said. “As a journalist, I don’t believe in executive sessions or secret meetings.”
Public safety would be one of his focal points if elected next week, he said. He wants to pay the public safety personnel higher wages and alleviate the county being a stepping stone for officers to move on to higher paying positions elsewhere.
As for the proposed impact fees, Guerin said they are a viable source for infrastructure expenses but feels the larger developers should pay higher fees than the smaller ones.
His top priority as a council member would be to improve communication on all levels: among the council members, between the county and municipalities, especially Myrtle Beach, and between the council and the public.
“The distrust is high toward public officials,” Guerin said. “We need to lower that. There is no harm in putting more voices in the room.”
