Incumbent candidates representing parts of Horry County in the state House of Representatives coasted to victory during Tuesday’s contested primary elections.
Unofficial results had Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, Heather Ammons Crawford, R-Socastee, Kevin Hardee, R-Loris and Lucas Atkinson, D-Marion, besting their opponents. Only Ammons Crawford faces opposition in November’s general election.
"It is the expression of the people of District 107 and I'm grateful to once again have the confidence of my constituents to return to Columbia and represent them to the best of my abilities," said Clemmons, who defeated fellow attorney Case Brittain in Tuesday’s Republican Primary.
Clemmons, who is a law firm manager, has served in the state House since 2003. He is chairman of the state House’s rules committee and is on the ways and means committee.
Clemmons has said that looking forward, he hopes to help to address violence in Myrtle Beach, particularly during the peak tourism season.
Ammons Crawford, who was elected in 2012, defeated Army veteran Mark Epps in the Republican Primary.
She was elected to the State House in 2012 and currently serves on the ethics and ways and means committees.
Ammons Crawford is self-employed and has a real estate license.
While she could not be reached for comment, a statement shared on her Facebook page said, "Thank you, District 68!!
"I am proud of the campaign we ran and I am grateful for your continued support which led us to a big victory last night. Thank you to my family, friends, and all the volunteers who helped me along the way!
Even with the onslaught of nasty attacks from outside special interest groups, I insisted that we run a positive campaign based on the issues, and that’s exactly what we did.
"It’s a true honor representing our community in the SC House and I look forward to our continued work together - thank you!!"
In an interview with My Horry News before Tuesday’s election, Ammons Crawford said she wants to continue to focus on tackling flooding issues, particularly in Socastee, and helping folks in flood-prone communities.
She vowed to continue her work protecting the Second Amendment and right to life and hopes to keep pushing for reform regarding taxes, education and homeowners associations.
Apart from Epps and Crawford, Libertarian Larry Guy Hammond and Mike Childs of the Alliance Party also filed for the District 68 seat.
They will square off against Ammons Crawford in the November 3 general election.
Hardee, who represents District 105, defeated former newspaper publisher Steve Robertson in Tuesday's Republican primary.
An asbestos abatement contractor, Hardee has served in the State House since 2013 and is on the rules and labor, commerce and industry committees.
Hardee also could not be reached.
Before the primary, he told our news partner WMBF, “I understand what it’s like to be a small business owner, and to keep your regulations down so people can make a living.”
For the past eight years, Hardee has served in Columbia, and he was on county council before then, WMBF reported.
As both a county councilman and state representative, Hardee said his focus has been on helping the individual.
“Whether it be your ditch needed to be cleaned out or your road needed to be fixed, that’s what I enjoy, constituent service,” he said.
Hardee said he has one goal he’d like to focus on during the next two years if re-elected.
“I’ve been working since Hurricane Florence on a possible diversion canal, getting the Corps of Engineers down here to do a watershed study, snag and drag on the Waccamaw,” he told WMBF. "We’re just looking at some ways to reduce the flooding here.
Atkinson, of District 57, defeated Miko Pickett with the nonprofit Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Tuesday's Democratic Primary.
“We had a real good turnout,” he said, referring to the over 7,430 ballots cast. “I appreciate all the people that supported me.”
Atkinson helps run T-Roy’s Restaurant in Marion.
He has served in the state House since 2017 and is on the rules and agriculture, natural resources and environmental affairs committees. His district covers parts of Dillon, Marion and Horry counties.
He praised his opponent’s hard work.
Atkinson hopes to continue to look out for rural parts of South Carolina that might be overlooked and making sure they get their fair share of taxpayer funds.
He also wants to improve roads in District 57.
“That’s a big concern I have in my area,” he said.
WMBF News contributed to this report.
