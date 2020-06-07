On Tuesday, Horry County will vote for its next District 33 state senator in the Republican primary. No Democrats have filed.
The incumbent, attorney Luke Rankin, has held power since being elected as a Democrat in 1993. In 2004, he switched parties to become a Republican.
He said he’s enjoyed serving this community.
“It is an honor to represent them in Columbia, and it’s a position that can produce results for our area,” said Rankin, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. “A position in leadership as the chair of a committee that steers lots of bills through the Senate affords our area a great opportunity to leverage our seniority and relationships with other House and Senate members, particularly in the Senate.”
He’s being challenged by two newcomers.
One is John Gallman, an anti-abortion activist and youth rec sports coach who in an interview with MyHorryNews.com said passing the state’s proposed “heartbeat bill,” calling for a federal investigation into the failed $9 billion V.C. Summer nuclear project and fixing the state’s roads would be his top priorities.
“I decided to run because I care deeply about serving people,” Gallman said. “Martin Luther King said anyone can be great because anyone can serve. My entire life, that’s what I’ve done. I’ve served people.”
The other challenger is Carter Smith, a nurse and president and founder of the Coastline Women’s Center who also said his biggest objective is passing the proposed “heartbeat bill” (Rankin said he would vote for the “heartbeat bill” if given the opportunity). He would also like to see more public funding of private schools, term limits on elected officials and more manufacturing jobs on the Grand Strand.
“I am running because there’s a desire put in my heart by God that we need to make change in our community,” Smith said. “It’s time for a historical change for this community in leadership, and how we approach how we take care of our community.”
Both Gallman and Smith, citing their Christian religious belief that life begins at conception, said ending abortion is their top priority. According to records from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina women had 10,732 abortions in 2018, although only 4,646 occurred in the state.
Both challengers would like the state to pass House Bill 3020, which bans abortion in the state after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which usually occurs at around four to six weeks into pregnancy. The proposed legislation makes an exception for cases of rape or incest if a police report was filed.
“Seeing that we’re a pregnancy crisis center and we are trying to protect life and reduce and end abortion, not only in our state but in our nation and our world, and that’s my main platform," Smith said, “the protection of life."
The heartbeat bill has passed the House, and went to the Senate Committee on Medical Affairs. It’s now out of committee but has yet to pass the Senate. Gov. Henry McMaster has expressed support for the bill if it reaches his desk.
Gallman and Smith say Rankin hasn’t done enough to help pass the bill.
“The House passed the bill and the governor said he would sign the bill,” Gallman said. “South Carolina Citizens for Life put out a video and said call Luke Rankin and put out a roll call vote on the heartbeat bill. Rankin allowed it to stall out.”
Rankin is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and doesn’t sit on the Senate Medical Affairs Committee, which would schedule a vote on the bill.
“It is simply not true. My name has never been on the bill objecting,” Rankin said. “It is flat wrong. If you are pro-life candidate and a person, you look to what votes have taken place, and in South Carolina, we had the strongest, most enforceable pro-life bill in the country that was the 20 weeks fetal anomaly bill that I voted for, that became law under Nikki Haley’s administration. And it is the law of the land. I’m proud to have supported that.”
That law, passed in 2016, makes it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion past the 20-week mark unless a fetal anomaly is detected.
Carter Smith
In addition to abortion, Smith wants term limits on elected officials, more money for private schools and more manufacturing jobs.
“We need education reform,” Smith said. “There should be a choice on education. I think public schools have run the monopoly for way too long.”
Smith proposed ending split districts, where one county is home to multiple school districts. One such example is Florence, which has five different districts.
He’s also in favor of a voucher program where parents can choose where to send their kids, saying more public money needs to go to private schools, charter schools and homeschool co-ops to help raise teacher salaries in private schools and expand sports programs.
“Right now, the monopoly is all of our tax dollars are going into the public schools,” Smith said. “The private schools get none of it. They give the charter schools some of it. But they don’t them buses or sports or any of those things, so if any of those kids in that charter school want to participate in anything, they’re out if they need a bus. There’s no busses.”
While the Grand Strand thrives on tourism, Smith wants to bring manufacturing jobs and give the area a year-round industry.
“That’s the reason we don’t have good roads,” he said. “It’s hard to get $200 million or whatever it costs to put an interstate from here to [I-]95 and get people to the beach when it’s only really going to be used for five months out of the year.”
Smith said manufacturing would justify investments in roads if they were used more often for manufacturing, citing Charleston’s growth and the Boeing plant there as an example. “I just see that manufacturing piece being very important.”
Finally, citing a 2018 poll that found 83% of Americans wanted term limits, the nonprofit director said he wants office-holders restricted to two four-year Senate terms and three two-year House terms.
Smith said that what separates him from Gallman and Rankin is his experience running the Coastline Women’s Center.
“I was actually going to support John Gallman, but after I talked with him, what sets me apart from either one of these gentlemen is that as a nonprofit organization president and somebody who’s been in this community helping our community for eight years, on the ground, not just in pregnancy crisis, but also in feeding children, working with Meals on Wheels, taking care of the needy in our community; that’s the difference,” he said.
John Gallman
Gallman’s biggest campaign issues after abortion are the failed V.C. Summer nuclear program and fixing the roads.
“My first priority is to make sure that we have an outside federal investigation of the whole entire nuclear debacle that we have,” Gallman said. “Those that are responsible for the nuclear debacle, in part or in whole. Nine billion dollars is a lot of money and we’re $9 billion in the hole at the ratepayers’ expense.”
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the State Law Enforcement Division and other federal authorities are all currently investigating. The SEC has filed a suit against SCANA, accusing it of deceiving investors.
Gallman said Rankin could be blamed for the V.C. Summer nuclear project, which was never completed, due in part to his sponsorship of the Base Load Review Act in 2007. That law, which was unanimously repealed in 2018, had allowed utilities to raise rates on customers to charge them for projects that were not yet complete, including the $9 billion effort to build two reactors at the V.C Summer Nuclear Generating Station, an effort that eventually failed after high production costs and delays.
South Carolina Electric and Gas and state-owned Santee Cooper were stakeholders in the project.
Rankin also serves on the State Regulation of Public Utilities Review Committee, which appoints the members of the Public Service Commission. That commission sets rates for utilities, such as the South Carolina Electric & Gas company, a subsidiary of SCANA. SCE&G has since been renamed Dominion Energy.
Gallman was also critical of South Carolina legislators who are suing Santee Cooper as part of a class action suit, saying they shouldn’t profit off any settlement from the suit.
“Rankin is acutely aware of that and doing nothing about it,” he said. “That, to me, is a problem. We’ve got to put the ratepayers first.”
Finally, Gallman said the roads need to be fixed.
“Luke Rankin was behind the gas tax, which is the largest tax increase we’ve ever had,” the candidate said. “They’ve been holding that money and not using it as they should. In terms of prioritizing our roads, our existing roads need to be repaired first.”
The Roads Bill that went into effect in 2017 will raise the gas tax from 16 cents up to 28 cents by 2022, with a two-cent increase every year. That money is being used to repair roads across the state.
“If they don’t use the gas tax money the way it’s supposed to be used, I would absolutely in be in favor of repeal,” Gallman said. “I would rather them use the money to fix and repair our roads, but if they’re not willing to do that, I would absolutely repeal the gas tax.”
Ultimately, Gallman said he stands out from the other candidates because of his business experience that he says will help restart the economy in the wake of COVID-19.
“We need someone with strong business acumen to get our economy up and running,” he said.
Luke Rankin
Rankin, who’s served close to 30 years, is running on his record, touting his support of the Roads Bill and his work in the Senate to help create the State Infrastructure Bank.
Rankin was the first Senate appointee to the bank board after it was created in 1997.
The board provided matching funds for Horry County’s first Road Improvement and Development Effort, or RIDE project that was also funded by a 1.5% hospitality fee that went into effect in 1997.
“Without a doubt, roads continue to be the largest concerns,” Rankin said. “And fortunately, we have accomplished a lot. This area has seen knocking on $2 billion of road improvements over the last few years back to the early 2000s.”
The first RIDE project, which cost $1.2 billion, created the Conway Bypass, now known as S.C. 22, the first segment of S.C. 31, Robert Edge Parkway, the Fantasy Harbour Bridge, and widening of S.C. 544 and U.S. 17 Bypass.
The infrastructure bank also provided additional funds to Horry County’s $425 million RIDE II projects. That effort included improving 100 miles of county dirt roads, resurfacing 67 miles of county paved roads, widening S.C. 707, creating an interchange at S.C. 707 and U.S. 17 at the Market Common back gate, widening S.C. 707 and Glenns Bay Road, paving International Drive and building and overpass in Aynor over U.S. 501, among others.
“Those who are now complaining that we don’t have any road improvements would have voted against the package that got us these very roads,” Rankin said. “You can’t have it both ways.”
He contested the notion that the gas tax wasn’t effective, and pointed to the S.C. Department of Transportation Project Tracker that maps out road work funded by the bill.
“We’re the beneficiaries of that here,” he said. “The road resurfacing we’ve got going, it’s all over.”
Regarding Santee Cooper, Rankin countered Gallman’s criticism, saying it’s easy for anyone to be a Monday-morning quarterback.
“I’m just proud to hear he has not criticized me for causing COVID in South Carolina or the U.S.,” the incumbent said. “In this instance, the deception that occurred that’s the subject of criminal investigation could not have been known, and I’m proud to have been the guy that opened up the can of worms by getting a tip to subpoena the Bechtel report, that for the first time proved that the deception and false testimony was offered to the regulatory folks in Columbia who were relying upon, just as any state regulatory authority in the country, on the representations by SCANA.”
Rankin said he is in favor of the state holding on to Santee Cooper and reforming it instead of selling it, adding that it would save rate-payers money because the utility is state-owned and can borrow money at a lower capitalization rate without having to turn a profit for shareholders.
“Right now, the big difference in some is they say ‘sell Santee Cooper’ despite the proven fact by NextEra, the only bid, that my rates are going to go up,” he explained.
Looking forward, Rankin said the next big infrastructure issue would be funding the Busbee Bypass, a proposed bridge and road project that would connect S.C. 544 with Conway.
“We’ve got to find a way to invest in a new access, a bridge over the Waccamaw,” he said. “Our experience with the floods and the long-term renovation of the Main Street bridge just proves how tenuous our area is to calamity, and God forbid another experience we have with a near closing. We’ve got all kind of needs, here, [I-]73 certainly is a statewide concern. But finding another artery through Conway and over the Waccamaw is just as important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.