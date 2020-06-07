The race for the Horry County Council District 3 seat features an incumbent who lives in Carolina Forest and a Myrtle Beach native who still calls the city home.
The district covers a large swath of The Forest and stretches into the southern section of the city. Dennis DiSabato, the incumbent, was first elected to the post in 2016. Karon Mitchell is challenging him for the seat.
Should he prevail on Tuesday, DiSabato said his top priority would be working with county officials to ensure a new government complex is built in Carolina Forest and that the facility includes a new police precinct.
“You’re always going to have naysayers, but I believe in the things I’ve been able to accomplish over the last four years,” the 42-year-old said. “I think I’ve done a good job for the district as a whole, particularly the Carolina Forest community. I think I’ve done a good job for some of the donut hole communities in Myrtle Beach, particularly the Racepath community, and I want to continue be able to do the things that I’ve been able to do for the last four years.”
DiSabato said he’s particularly proud that he was able to work with county staff to add a second multipurpose path to the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project. The changes also included additional traffic signals.
“It’s a safer road for pedestrian and bicycle traffic for the entire community,” he said.
In the Racepath area, DiSabato said the county was able to secure funding for stormwater drainage improvements.
He pointed out that council members have also increased compensation for public safety employees and fought off some unpopular rezonings in the Carolina Forest area.
One challenge the county will face next year is how to maintain its recreation services. Facing a shortfall last year, the council raised business license fees, expecting an influx of $4 million. However, after receiving pushback from business owners, the county reduced those fees this year, creating another shortfall.
The county used reserve money to shore up its budget this year, and DiSabato said the county needs to understand how severe the impact of the COVID-19 crisis will be on the budget before deciding what to do with the recreation funding.
Council members are also debating whether to implement impact fees on new development.
Although council members have raised concerns about the proposed fees, particularly the commercial rates, DiSabato said he would like to see the council move forward with some lower fees for commercial projects.
“We’re going to have to tweak that a little bit,” he said. “It’s something that we need to do in order to fund some of the infrastructure improvements throughout the county that are being strained as a result of our growth.”
A familiar face
Born and raised in Myrtle Beach, Karon Mitchell is known both from her work as a hotelier and as a math and science teacher at Myrtle Beach Middle School.
Mitchell, 59, has unsuccessfully run for Myrtle Beach City Council twice, most recently in 2009, and she’s known for being outspoken about issues affecting her community. She objected to the city’s parking fees and she even sued the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce in 2018, raising questions about how the organization spent public money.
“My Daddy raised me to not ever back down or be scared to say what was right,” she said. “And damn if I didn’t come out swinging.”
But she’s not always fighting. Over the years she’s also served on city boards and panels.
“I’ve always served,” she said. “Never served in an official capacity.”
Mitchell said she was asked to run for the District 3 seat by a group of people from across Horry County, and she said she plans to represent citizens outside District 3.
“I’ve said this from the get-go,” she said. "When you make a vote on county council, you’re not just voting for your district. … You’re voting for the whole county.”
Mitchell said she would be willing to support impact fees for new development as long as the money is used for that purpose.
“It may be something that we have to do at a county level,” she said.
As for other issues, Mitchell said she would not support spending local tax money on I-73, a proposed interstate that would connect the Grand Strand with I-95. She also remains concerned about local flooding. She doesn’t support dredging but she thinks the watersheds could be improved. Mitchell noted that public safety is a signature issue for her and the district has diverse needs in that area. She supports adding officers and implementing community policing.
When asked how she would pay for those enhancements, Mitchell said she has a friend who is a forensic accountant who will help her look for waste in the county budget that could be removed, though she hasn’t identified any yet.
“I just believe that there is frivolous money in the budget,” she said. “There’s money there that we could be using toward the police department, EMS [and the] fire department.”
Mitchell also remains frustrated with the road construction in the RIDE program. Although the county lists all the projects as being on schedule, Mitchell said she’s frustrated that just two of them are under construction three years into the program. The others are in the design phase, according to the county’s website.
“That is ludicrous,” she said. “And in no time they are going to want RIDE IV. And I’m going to do my best to work against it.”
Mitchell said council members should be pressing county staff for more answers about the RIDE III program.
“There might not be one thing in the world wrong,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong. But I like to be accountable to the taxpayers. I like to be able to give them a report card.”
County council members serve four-year terms and are paid $15,966 per year.
