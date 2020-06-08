As she nears the end of her first term as Horry County’s clerk of court, Renee Elvis thinks she’s done a good job, but challenger Angie Altman-Robbins thinks she can do better.
Both women are Republicans and are squaring off against each other in Tuesday's primary.
Altman-Robbins worked for the clerk’s office for 10 years touching the terms of three clerks of court. She began when she was only 16 years old, shortly after her mother died from breast cancer, working for Billie Richardson through a federal program for low-income families.
“They helped raise me really. Those women in that clerk’s office after my mom died, they inspired me, and I love it. I love it.”
She later worked with clerks Jeanne Roberts and Melanie Huggins Ward. All three, she says, taught her to strive for accuracy and topnotch customer service.
She’s worked as a paralegal and title searcher for 13 years.
But she has repeatedly returned to the clerk’s office.
“I couldn’t get it out of me,” she said.
Now, at 54 years old, Altman-Robbins says she’s wanted to run for clerk ever since 1984.
She’s convinced this is finally the right time.
“I know I’m supposed to be running because the Holy Spirit put it on my heart,” she said.
She remembers fondly when the clerk’s office helped run a switchboard and offered help to anyone entering the courthouse.
“It’s in my heart to bring customer service back to the courthouse and back to the reception area,” she said.
Altman-Robbins says customer service left with the switchboard, “But it’s coming back in 2021, sometimes old school’s better.”
She says she’s the most qualified and most experienced candidate. She points to her strong ethical values, her work experience, her impeccable recordkeeping ability and her ability to navigate the courthouse.
“My passion runs deep in serving Horry County,” she said.
She promises to ensure equality and justice for everyone who enters the courthouse.
“I know the office. I know the job and, in my heart, I’m a public servant,” she said.
She cites her public service over the years. She’s volunteered with the Girl Scouts and March of Dimes, served as a rape counselor and on GTE South’s Diversity Team.
“Everything I do I do through Christ who strengthens me. I respect all religions and I don’t tell people who they should serve, but I feel like, as an American with the freedom of speech, that I should be able to say that I’m a Christian and I serve Jesus Christ.”
Altman-Robbins is married and has one daughter.
Elvis, who grew up on a farm near Conway, moved away and has gone full circle back to the farm where she grew up.
She admits that when she was working with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and decided to run for the clerk’s office, she didn’t know exactly what she was getting into.
This time she’s sure, and she’s sure she wants to continue.
“I do love it,” she said. “I tell you it is such a blessing and I think I can probably say this to every person that breathes: I think our real purpose in life is to make a difference, and I feel here that I do make a difference. I really love what I do.”
And, she says, she wants to keep doing it.
Elvis says there have been many improvements in the office since she became the clerk, especially in the area of technology.
They’ve implemented e-filing for Common Pleas court documents, which keeps attorneys from having to drive to the courthouse to file their papers. That’s much more convenient for them and keeps her office from being too crowded, Elvis said.
In another major step forward, she said, they are now compliant with a 1997 federal mandate for child support. Because the state of South Carolina was not compliant previously, it has paid millions of dollars in fines and fees, Elvis said.
She has also saved Horry County money by changing jurors’ pay from checks to debit cards. It’s more convenient for jurors because they can get their pay on Friday and spend it over the weekend, but what Elvis likes best about it is it saves the county 29 cents per juror.
Another of her accomplishments, she says, is rearranging the office to make it safer for everybody.
She already has at least two more areas targeted for improvement now, but says there are some challenges still to overcome to make them happen.
The clerk’s office has a staff of 49; 46 of those are women and three are men.
“I’m feeling like everything’s going well,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.