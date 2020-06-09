Ballot box

Horry County voters can return their ballots to this box by 7 p.m. Tuesday (Election Day). 

 By Charles D. Perry charles.perry@myhorrynews.com

Unofficial primary results will be updated as they arrive. Citing technical issues, elections office staff are now saying the totals do not include three precincts: Jet Port 2, Socastee 2, Racepath 1 and some absentee ballots. Check back for updates. 

Republicans

Horry County Auditor 

R.A. Johnson 11,543 votes 

Clark Parker 7,491 votes 

Beth Calhoun 13,043 votes 

Horry County Clerk of Court 

Renee Elvis 21,341 votes 

Angie Altman-Robbins 11,324 votes 

Horry County Council District 3

Dennis DiSabato 1,172 votes 

Karon Mitchell 691 votes 

Horry County Council District 4 

Gary Loftus 2,379 votes 

Ian Guerin 1,163 votes 

Horry County Council District 6

Cam Crawford 1,074 votes 

Jeremy Halpin 619 votes 

Horry County Council District 9 

Terry Fowler 1,071 votes 

Marshall Russell 139 votes

Mark Causey 1,343 votes

Rome Prince 780 votes 

Horry County Council District 10 

Danny Hardee 2,403 votes 

Stephen Whisnant 903 votes 

Horry County Board of Education District 4 

David Cox 2,434 votes 

Mckean Nowlin 975 votes 

Horry County Board of Education District 5

Janice Morreale 1,416 votes 

Howard Barnard 1,770 votes 

S.C. House District 68

Heather Ammons Crawford 2,120 votes 

Mark Epps 1,023 votes 

S.C. House District 105 

Kevin Hardee 3,094 votes 

Steve Robertson 1,838 votes

S.C. House District 107

Alan Clemmons 2,562 votes 

Case Brittain 1,854 votes 

S.C. Senate District 33

Luke Rankin 5,072 votes 

John Gallman 3,889 votes

Carter Smith 2,991 votes

 

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

