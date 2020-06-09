Unofficial primary results will be updated as they arrive. Citing technical issues, elections office staff are now saying the totals do not include three precincts: Jet Port 2, Socastee 2, Racepath 1 and some absentee ballots. Check back for updates.
Republicans
Horry County Auditor
R.A. Johnson 11,543 votes
Clark Parker 7,491 votes
Beth Calhoun 13,043 votes
Horry County Clerk of Court
Renee Elvis 21,341 votes
Angie Altman-Robbins 11,324 votes
Horry County Council District 3
Dennis DiSabato 1,172 votes
Karon Mitchell 691 votes
Horry County Council District 4
Gary Loftus 2,379 votes
Ian Guerin 1,163 votes
Horry County Council District 6
Cam Crawford 1,074 votes
Jeremy Halpin 619 votes
Horry County Council District 9
Terry Fowler 1,071 votes
Marshall Russell 139 votes
Mark Causey 1,343 votes
Rome Prince 780 votes
Horry County Council District 10
Danny Hardee 2,403 votes
Stephen Whisnant 903 votes
Horry County Board of Education District 4
David Cox 2,434 votes
Mckean Nowlin 975 votes
Horry County Board of Education District 5
Janice Morreale 1,416 votes
Howard Barnard 1,770 votes
S.C. House District 68
Heather Ammons Crawford 2,120 votes
Mark Epps 1,023 votes
S.C. House District 105
Kevin Hardee 3,094 votes
Steve Robertson 1,838 votes
S.C. House District 107
Alan Clemmons 2,562 votes
Case Brittain 1,854 votes
S.C. Senate District 33
Luke Rankin 5,072 votes
John Gallman 3,889 votes
Carter Smith 2,991 votes
