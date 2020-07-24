Horry County voters could have more options for casting an absentee ballot in November’s election.
State election officials have asked the county to designate two to three additional sites for in person absentee voting, and local leaders aim to make that happen.
“We really don’t have a choice,” said Sandy Martin, the director of the county’s Voter Registration and Elections Office. “This office can’t handle the number of people we will see in November, especially with COVID.”
For last month’s primaries, state officials allowed “no excuse” absentee voting, meaning voters did not have to fall into one of 18 categories to request an absentee ballot.
The result was that nearly 10,000 Horry voters submitted absentee ballots, and Martin said the Nov. 3 election could see double that amount.
Although no remote sites have been selected yet, Martin said she’s been in discussions about possible absentee voting locations in the North Strand, South Strand and Carolina Forest.
“We’ve never done this before,” she said. “We’re trying to help the voters.”
The county has traditionally accepted absentee ballots by mail and allowed in-person absentee voting at the elections office in Conway.
But for years, local election officials have discussed the possibility of expanding absentee voting options because of the county’s population growth. Other large counties in the state have taken this step, Martin said, and Horry now has well over 200,000 registered voters.
“With a county our size, it’s definitely recommended,” she said. “This may be the way it is from now on.”
There will be a cost for the expansion, though. Martin said the county would have to pay poll workers to staff the sites daily, and there’s also a cost for equipment. She said there will be some reimbursement from the state, but not for the full expense.
Assistant county administrator Barry Spivey told county council’s administration committee about the potential absentee options this week. He said the additional locations would be needed for the entire month of October leading up to election day. Voters can cast an absentee ballot in person until 5 p.m. the day before an election.
“Just keep that in mind,” Spivey said. “The assumption here [with] the COVID environment is that there will be a lot more people wanting to do absentee balloting. So we’re trying to find the ways to make that possible.”
