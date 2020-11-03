Horry County election results continue to come in Tuesday night. Here are the results from contested races so far:
U.S. House of Representatives District 7
Tom Rice (R) 74%
Melissa Ward Watson (D) 26%
*100% of precincts reporting
S.C. Senate District 32
David Ellison (R) 68%
Ronnie Sabb (D) 32%
*80% of precincts reporting
S.C. Senate District 34
Stephen Goldfinch (R) 75%
Emily Cegledy (D) 25%
*96% of precincts reporting
S.C. House District 107
Case Brittain (R) 70%
Tony Cahill (D) 28%
Will Dettmering (Libertarian) 2%
*95% precincts reporting
S.C. House District 68
Heather Ammons Crawford (R) 85%
Mike Childs (Alliance) 14%
*92% of precincts reporting
S.C. House District 56
Tim McGinnis 69%
Bruce Fischer 31%
*95% of precincts reporting
Horry County Board of Education District 9
James Edwards (R) 67%
Edward Robinson Jr. (D) 33%
*93% of precincts reporting
