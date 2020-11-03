Voting ballots

Horry County election results continue to come in Tuesday night. Here are the results from contested races so far:

U.S. House of Representatives District 7

Tom Rice (R) 74%

Melissa Ward Watson (D) 26%

*100% of precincts reporting

S.C. Senate District 32

David Ellison (R) 68%

Ronnie Sabb (D) 32%

*80% of precincts reporting

S.C. Senate District 34

Stephen Goldfinch (R) 75%

Emily Cegledy (D) 25% 

*96% of precincts reporting

S.C. House District 107

Case Brittain (R) 70%

Tony Cahill (D) 28%

Will Dettmering (Libertarian) 2% 

*95% precincts reporting

S.C. House District 68

Heather Ammons Crawford (R) 85%

Mike Childs (Alliance) 14% 

*92% of precincts reporting

S.C. House District 56

Tim McGinnis 69%

Bruce Fischer 31%

*95% of precincts reporting

Horry County Board of Education District 9

James Edwards (R) 67%

Edward Robinson Jr. (D) 33%

*93% of precincts reporting

