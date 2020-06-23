Voting at South Conway

A sign directs voters to the precinct at South Conway Elementary School Tuesday.

 By Charles D. Perry charles.perry@myhorrynews.com

Here are the final results from Tuesday's runoff:

S.C. District 33 Senate

Luke Rankin 6,222 votes

John Gallman 4,430 votes

*100% of precincts reporting

Horry County auditor

Beth Calhoun 10,464 votes

R.A. Johnson 7,822 votes

*100% of precincts reporting

Horry County Council District 9

Mark Causey 975 votes

Terry Fowler 658 votes

*100% of precincts reporting

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.