 By Charles D. Perry charles.perry@myhorrynews.com

These are the unofficial primary results with the exception of the 212 votes from the Racepath 1 precinct. Horry County election officials said there were some technical issues that delayed those results and they should be available Wednesday afternoon.

Republicans

Horry County Auditor 

R.A. Johnson 12,354 votes 

Clark Parker 8,118 votes 

Beth Calhoun 14,010 votes 

Horry County Clerk of Court 

Renee Elvis 22,922 votes  

Angie Altman-Robbins 12,181 votes 

Horry County Council District 3

Dennis DiSabato 1,307 votes 

Karon Mitchell 868 votes 

Horry County Council District 4 

Gary Loftus 2,810 votes 

Ian Guerin 1,493 votes 

Horry County Council District 6

Cam Crawford 1,454 votes 

Jeremy Halpin 876 votes 

Horry County Council District 9 

Terry Fowler 1,071 votes 

Marshall Russell 130 votes

Mark Causey 1,343 votes

Rome Prince 780 votes 

Horry County Council District 10 

Danny Hardee 2,406 votes 

Stephen Whisnant 903 votes 

Horry County Board of Education District 4 

David Cox 2,760 votes 

Mckean Nowlin 1,429 votes 

Horry County Board of Education District 5

Janice Morreale 1,416 votes 

Howard Barnard 1,770 votes 

S.C. House District 68

Heather Ammons Crawford 2,768 votes 

Mark Epps 1,402 votes 

S.C. House District 105 

Kevin Hardee 3,110 votes 

Steve Robertson 1,854 votes

S.C. House District 107

Alan Clemmons 3,266 votes 

Case Brittain 2,264 votes 

S.C. Senate District 33

Luke Rankin 5,072 votes 

John Gallman 5,632 votes

Carter Smith 3,376 votes

 

