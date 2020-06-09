These are the unofficial primary results with the exception of the 212 votes from the Racepath 1 precinct. Horry County election officials said there were some technical issues that delayed those results and they should be available Wednesday afternoon.
Republicans
Horry County Auditor
R.A. Johnson 12,354 votes
Clark Parker 8,118 votes
Beth Calhoun 14,010 votes
Horry County Clerk of Court
Renee Elvis 22,922 votes
Angie Altman-Robbins 12,181 votes
Horry County Council District 3
Dennis DiSabato 1,307 votes
Karon Mitchell 868 votes
Horry County Council District 4
Gary Loftus 2,810 votes
Ian Guerin 1,493 votes
Horry County Council District 6
Cam Crawford 1,454 votes
Jeremy Halpin 876 votes
Horry County Council District 9
Terry Fowler 1,071 votes
Marshall Russell 130 votes
Mark Causey 1,343 votes
Rome Prince 780 votes
Horry County Council District 10
Danny Hardee 2,406 votes
Stephen Whisnant 903 votes
Horry County Board of Education District 4
David Cox 2,760 votes
Mckean Nowlin 1,429 votes
Horry County Board of Education District 5
Janice Morreale 1,416 votes
Howard Barnard 1,770 votes
S.C. House District 68
Heather Ammons Crawford 2,768 votes
Mark Epps 1,402 votes
S.C. House District 105
Kevin Hardee 3,110 votes
Steve Robertson 1,854 votes
S.C. House District 107
Alan Clemmons 3,266 votes
Case Brittain 2,264 votes
S.C. Senate District 33
Luke Rankin 5,072 votes
John Gallman 5,632 votes
Carter Smith 3,376 votes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.