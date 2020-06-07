Over the years, he’s covered countless government meetings and other stories about the people of his community. He wants to take that experience and his business background to Columbia.
Robertson is challenging incumbent Kevin Hardee for the S.C House District 105 seat.
This is Robertson’s first venture into the world of politics as a candidate.
“This is my first try at public office,” he said. “I have covered many elections and governmental meetings during my career, allowing me to see the good, the bad and the ugly. I recently retired as publisher so that I could use my experience to work as a member of the S.C. House of Representatives to do good for this district.”
Robertson said he made the choice to enter politics at this time because of what the community and the state have been and are still going through.
“I believe many important problems must be addressed once the COVID-19 crisis is behind us,” he said. “I want to be part of the discussion in order to ease the pain for small business while getting people back to work as quickly and safely as possible. Many of these issues will be statewide in importance and the House is the place where I think I can make the most difference for the people of South Carolina.”
He added that his many years of experience as a journalist have taught him to be aware of what’s going on in the community and to listen to what the people are saying and what they need.
“The legislator should be the voice of his district in Columbia,” Robertson said.
In addition to getting the state’s businesses up and running, he says he will also focus on schools and all that they need, including providing Internet coverage for underserved areas of the state.
He also wants to be a conduit between Columbia and local officials in dealing with issues such as flooding and infrastructure needs.
This first personal venture into politics has been an eye-opener for Robertson.
“The best part of campaigning has been interacting with people and learning more about their concerns,” he said. “I have received a tremendous amount of support.
“I have been somewhat surprised by the amount of money political action committees pour into local elections. The amount of money spent on elections borders on the obscene.”
Hardee refused to answer questions about his campaign, saying he would not give an interview to a newspaper Robertson once ran.
He did, however, speak with Waccamaw Publishers’ news partner WMBF.
“I understand what it’s like to be a small business owner, and to keep your regulations down so people can make a living,” said Hardee, who runs an asbestos abatement business in Horry County.
For the past eight years, he’s served in Columbia. Before that, he was on county council. As both a county councilman and state representative, Hardee said his focus has been on helping the individual.
“Whether it be your ditch needed to be cleaned out or your road needed to be fixed, that’s what I enjoy, constituent service,” he said.
If he gets re-elected, Hardee has one goal he’d like to focus on over the next two years.
“I’ve been working since Hurricane Florence on a possible diversion canal, getting the Corps of Engineers down here to do a watershed study, snag and drag on the Waccamaw,” he said. "We’re just looking at some ways to reduce the flooding here.”
WMBF News contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.