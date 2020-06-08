The candidates vying for the Horry County Council District 6 seat are both focused on flood prevention and public safety.
But the two Republicans offer different visions for addressing those challenges.
Incumbent Cam Crawford and challenger Jeremy Halpin will square off in Tuesday’s Republican Primary. The winner is a lock to take the seat as there is no Democratic candidate in the November general election. The district is anchored in Socastee and covers part of the Forestbrook community as well.
Crawford, 43, was first elected in 2015 in a special election needed after former councilman Bob Grabowski died while in office. The following year, Crawford was elected to his first full term. Since taking office, Crawford said he’s enjoyed working with county staff to get roads repaved and drainage projects completed. He said he also worked with county staff to prioritize the Palmetto Point Boulevard extension in the RIDE III road-building program.
“It may just be little steps, but those little steps are moving the district forward,” he said. “It’s still progress. … That improves the quality of life.”
If he’s reelected, Crawford said he plans to focus on efforts to help residents in flood-prone areas relocate. He hopes to have a relocation program in the works by the fall.
He said his efforts would be improved if state lawmakers approved a Resilience Revolving Fund, which would provide grants and low-interest loans to assist local governments with buyout programs. Buyouts allow homeowners to sell their frequently flooded properties to the government. Those homes are then razed and no new construction is allowed on the land.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides funding for flood mitigation, but it requires a local match. The proposed state fund would help local governments come up with those matching dollars.
Proponents of such a fund insist the buyouts assist people in moving and avoiding situations where public money is repeatedly spent to restore the same vulnerable properties. But critics question how much the county would have to contribute to such a program and where that local money would come from.
Crawford supports the concept.
“That would help the county more readily access FEMA funding,” he said.
As for public safety, Crawford wants to implement a pay scale system for police officers and other first responders.
“Our first priority is to protect people,” he said. "It’s a worthy investment.”
The challenger
Halpin said Crawford has been ineffective.
“He literally sits there with his chin on his hand,” he said. “He doesn’t do anything.”
Crawford declined to respond to that criticism.
A 45-year-old who recently worked in mortgage lending, Halpin said he became interested in public service after becoming a father.
“You have kids and you just realize there’s this much bigger thing out there,” he said. “There’s more meaning to my life.”
He said he chose to run for the District 6 seat after he watched county council meetings last year. He felt Crawford didn’t support chairman Johnny Gardner after Gardner said he couldn’t work with then-administrator Chris Eldridge, who had requested a state police investigation of Gardner.
“Somebody’s got to run,” Halpin said he recalled thinking. “Somebody’s got to get this guy the hell out of there.”
Halpin worries the council is too friendly with developers and the panel allows construction projects to proceed that should be rejected. He’d like to see stronger stormwater policies and infrastructure. He also wants more accountability from developers.
“If they’re not held accountable, it’s just the wild, wild west,” he said. “That’s what’s hurting us and that’s what’s killing us.”
Halpin admits the flooding situation is complicated and there’s no simple solution.
“There’s more questions than there are answers at this point,” he said.
Like Gardner, Halpin has made public safety a focal point of his platform. He said he would like to improve benefits for public safety officers, though he’s not sure exactly how to pay for that.
“There’s probably a lot of fat that can be trimmed somewhere along the way,” he said. “Let’s call a spade a spade.”
Halpin said public safety should be the top priority in the budget.
“I understand the budget is stretched thin,” he said. “Your public safety aspect should be at the top and everything gets filled in after that.”
County council members serve four-year terms and are paid $15,966 per year.
