The Carolina Forest Panthers took care of business before the second quarter even started in their 42-6 rout of Wilson Thursday night.
“Our kids came out ready to play,” Panthers head coach Marc Morris said. “The story tonight was our defense. Those 11 guys got out there and held a good offensive Wilson team scoreless for almost the entire game.”
Things were going the Panthers' way right out of the gate. Following a three and out on the first drive for Wilson, the Tigers saw their punt blocked and taken back for six by Jermaine Lewis.
Carolina Forest's Adam Janack then intercepted Wilson and took the ball inside the 10-yard line. On the next play, his brother Luke Janack scored to make it 14-0 Carolina Forest with under nine minutes to go in the first quarter.
“It just didn’t go our way tonight,” Wilson head coach Derek Howard said.
Luke Janack would score his second touchdown of the quarter less than three minutes later, dashing 50 yards to the end zone to give the Panthers a 21-0 lead midway through the opening quarter.
“The Janack brothers do it both ways for us,” Morris said. “It’s a total team effort though. The offensive line does a great job and we got a great set of receivers.”
Carolina Forest quarterback Kyle Watkins busted out a 45-yard run to extend the Panthers' lead to 28 with a little over nine and a half minutes to go in the first half.
“This could’ve been the last home game for us, so we all wanted to leave it all out on the field,” Watkins, a senior, said.
The Panthers (6-1) would tack on a touchdown in each of the second-half quarters to give them a 42-6 win, setting them up to play Goose Creek in the first round of the 5A playoffs next week.
“It’s going to be a different type of practice and different type of energy,” Morris said of the coming week. “There are only eight teams remaining in 5A football and they’re all good.”
