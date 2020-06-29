The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday announced 165 new cases of COVID-19 in Horry County and a total of 1,320 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state.
DHEC officials also announced four additional confirmed deaths. Monday’s announcement brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 34,456 and a total of confirmed deaths to 717 statewide.
Horry County now has a total of 3,150 confirmed cases of COVD-19 and the total number of confirmed deaths in the county remains at 44. As of Monday, DHEC is reporting 81 percent of Horry County’s hospital beds are occupied.
DHEC’s public lab is continuing to test specimens every day and is operating seven days per week, according to a news release.
“The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 8,191 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.5%,” DHEC’s release said.
In an effort to increase testing efforts in rural and underserved communities across the state, state health officials have scheduled 66 mobile testing clinics statewide through July 30, an increase of 19 mobile testing centers from the day before. To find a mobile testing clinic, click here.
There are also 175 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities. To find one of those, click here.
As of Monday afternoon, South Carolina’s hospital bed utilization rate is 69.83%, according to the DHEC release. Of the 7,336 inpatient beds being used, 1,032 hold people who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are being examined for the disease.
Health officials are urging state residents to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, avoid group gatherings, regularly wash hands and stay home if they are sick.
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across South Carolina continue to rise, Tidelands Health, in partnership with DHEC, is scheduling four large-scale testing events next month.
Last Friday, Tidelands Health and DHEC personnel tested 2,500 people for COVID-19 on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. Within the past month, the health system and DHEC have tested more than 9,000 people at seven free testing events.
The upcoming free testing events will take place on Friday mornings in July with the first of four free testing events happening on Friday, July 10 at Georgetown High School. Two of these events will take place at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium on July 17 and 31. The other event will take place on Friday, July 24 on the campus of Coastal Carolina.
All events will start at 10 a.m. and continue until supplies last.
