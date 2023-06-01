Dennis Bruce Rymar
A funeral service for Dennis Bruce Rymar, 82, will be held June 5 at 11 a.m. in Conway Church of God with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating. A graveside service will be held June 5 at 2 p.m. in Carter Cemetery in Lake City.
Mr. Rymar, of Aynor, passed away at his residence May 31. Mr. Rymar was the husband of the late Gail Miles Rymar and son of the late Casper John and Susie Mary Smith Rymar.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Dean Rymar.
A member of Conway Church of God, Mr. Rymar loved his children and grandchildren very much.
Mr. Rymar is survived by two daughters, Alitia Ward (Doug) and Joye Denise Matthews; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Dawn Ward, Ashtin Ward Delaune, Brooke Elizabeth Rymar and Kaitlin Susie Rymar; and one sister, Gay King.
The family will receive friends June 5 beginning at 10 a.m. in Conway Church of God.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com The Rymar family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
