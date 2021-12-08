Denise R. Applewhite
A memorial service for Denise R. Applewhite, 67, will be held Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Isaac Dusenbury officiating.
Mrs. Applewhite, widow of Carlton M. Applewhite, passed away Dec. 3.
Born in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Robert Scarborough and Lillie Mae Johnson Rabon. She was a member of North Conway Baptist Church.
Prior to retirement, she was employed with the Horry County School District and Georgetown County School District.
She was an avid traveler, loved the theatre and traveled frequently to New York to attend. Mrs. Applewhite devoted time to numerous endeavors to give educational opportunities to at-risk students, and she worked closely with special needs children during her career.
Surviving are a brother, Robert W. "Bobby" Rabon (Demaris) of Conway; and nieces, Deborah R. Johnson and Diane R. Bagnal; grandnieces, Cameron and Katherine; grandnephew, Dylan; and numerous cousins.
Memorials may be sent to Fostering Hope, 308 Elm St., Conway, SC 29526 or to the Horry County Animal Care Center, 1923 Industrial Park Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
