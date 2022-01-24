A major proponent of saving the old Whittemore Elementary School was optimistic Monday night after the Conway City Council voted to work toward saving the school that was built to serve African Americans.
“We’re going to meet the challenge,” said the Rev. Cheryl Moore Adamson after a two-hour special meeting with the council.
At one point, city officials held a series of meetings that citizens used to give ideas about how the old building might be restored and used, but the building sat vacant for several years and that resulted in mold and mildew damage. The building also has asbestos, and city advisors have given figures of between $14 to $20 million to save it.
The final decision Monday night was to come up with a Request for Proposals for people to make proposals to restore the building. The life of the proposal will be up to two years, although City Administrator Adam Emrick says RFPs can be reinstated if needed.
If a proposal that the city and community like comes in before two years is up, the city can accept it and move ahead with the restoration.
After learning that the building was about to be demolished, Adamson went to work contacting people who might be able to help. She brought in Conway native Michael Allen, who is now an architect; Dr. Carolyn Dillian, an archeologist with Coastal Carolina University; and Victoria Smalls, the executive director of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission from Johns Island, who all supported the building’s restoration.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she thinks there is a consensus that people want the building to be used for projects and classes that build personal development.
Some ideas that have been suggested are dealing with mental health issues, preparing people for jobs, finding ways to assist people with their employment and having a place to deal with workforce issues.
Adamson said there are 35 buildings/properties in Horry County that are included on the National Register of Historic Places. Twenty of them are located in Conway, but not one of them has predominant significance to the African American community.
The old Whittemore School has been determined to be eligible for national historic recognition.
City staff will bring its Request for Proposals before council at its next meeting Feb. 7 for approval.
City spokeswoman June Wood said when a proposal appeals to council, it will be presented to the public whose members will be given an adequate amount of time to comment on it.
About twenty people attended Monday’s meeting to show their support for the old school.
Emrick said he has been given assurance that the building’s mold, mildew and asbestos aren’t creating any kinds of health problems for the surrounding community. But one concern is that people have been breaking into the building, and it can be injurious to them.
