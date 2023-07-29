The Rev. Hermes J. Oliveira
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for the Rev. Hermes J. Oliveira, 90, will be held July 31 at 11 a.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel, officiated by Pastor Ozeas Jonson. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Carolina Forest Chapel Sunday evening from 6:30 p.m.-8:p.m.
Pastor Oliveira, husband of Noemi Oliveira, passed away at his home July 26.
Born March 4, 1933 in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, he was the son of the late Joseph and Regina Oliveira. In his younger years Pastor Oliveira served four years in the Brazilian Army and was a professional basketball player on a team that won the Brazilian National Championship. In later years he was involved in many international business ventures in Brazil and Chicago, but was most known and loved in the First Brazilian Assembly of God Church where he served and pastored for 21 years.
To his family, he was an amazing husband, father and grandfather who daily was their living portrayal of love, faith, perseverance and wisdom. Rev. Oliveira had an incredible sense of humor and a smile that lovingly drew people to him. He possessed great wisdom but in his humbleness of spirit was always willing to offer sage advice and mentor those around him. He gave sacrificially of himself and was always available to extend the hands of Christ to anyone in need. Only time and eternity will truly reveal the countless lives he touched during his journey here on earth. Pastor Oliveira was born in an era that produced classic styles and a society that valued impeccable grooming and dressing and he fit in perfectly; his only variance was his taste in wild and colorful socks!
Rev. Oliveira was predeceased by his parents, and by his brothers, Mauro Oliveira, Paulo Oliveira, Dario Oliveira and Orlando Oliveira.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Noemi Oliveira, married July 25, 1959 (celebrated one day prior to his death); his only child and beloved daughter, Marcia Jonson and her husband Pastor Ozeas Jonson; and his granddaughters, Stephanie Jonson and her husband Brendan Hamilton, and Jennifer Jonson. He also has a nephew who is a general in the Brazilian Army.
Upon the birth of his daughter, Marcia, Pastor Oliveira held her in his arms and proclaimed to her and to his wife what a blessing she was going to be in their lives. She was and continues to be a blessing from God.
Memorial donations may be given to his family during the visitation and service times, to be used for the furtherance of the gospel mission worldwide through the First Brazilian Assembly of God.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel, is serving the family.
