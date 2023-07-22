Carl Dean Lewis Jr.
Carl Dean Lewis Jr., lovingly known as Dean, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53.
His family will welcome friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Loris July 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A graveside service will follow on Monday at 5 p.m. in Stevens Cemetery, Cane Branch Road, Loris. The family will receive friends at the home of Destiny Taylor Lewis, 251 Sweetbay Magnolia St., Loris, immediately following the graveside service.
Born in Loris on Sept. 21, 1969, he was a son of Patsy Lewis and Carl Dean Lewis Sr.
On March 7, 1992, he married his high school sweetheart, Connie Lilly Lewis, whom he loved dearly. On March 3, 1995, and Nov. 14, 2005 respectively, he welcomed his two beautiful daughters, Destiny and Nikki Dean, who had made him so proud.
Dean loved watching Nikki Dean play softball and was proud that she was furthering her education and playing college ball at Southeastern Community College starting in the Fall of 2023. He was also proud that Destiny was getting ready to marry her high school sweetheart December of 2023 and she was pursuing her Ph.D. at Liberty University.
Dean enjoyed listening to music, riding his Harley, playing with his dogs and spending time with his friends and family. Dean will be deeply missed by many.
Dean is survived by his wife of 31 years, Connie Lilly Lewis; his daughters and son-in-law, Destiny Taylor Lewis (Wesley Suggs) and Nikki Dean Lewis; his son, Harley Dean Lewis; his mother, Ida “Patsy” Lewis; his mother-in-law, Gloria “Nell” Lilly; his sister, Patricia “Patty” Cook; his nieces, Moriah Lilly, Tristen Lilly and Kaylee Bennett; many grandfur babies; and many other family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Carl Dean Lewis Sr.; his father-in-law, William Henry Lilly; his grandfather, David Hickman “Pa”; his grandmother, Marion Keisler “Nanny”; his grandmother, Helen Lewis Corley; his aunt, Janet Jeffers “Ducky”; his cousin, Jeremy Jacobs; and his son, Chumlee Dean Lewis.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made in memory of Dean Lewis to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
