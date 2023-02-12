Debra Marie Baumgartner

MYRTLE BEACH-Debra Marie Baumgartner, 60, passed away Feb. 10 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. 

Born Dec. 8, 1962 in Worcester, Mass., she was a daughter of Gerhard and Joan Ann Lord Baumgartner.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Donna Ann Penniman.

No services are planned at this time.

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.  

