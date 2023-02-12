Debra Marie Baumgartner
MYRTLE BEACH-Debra Marie Baumgartner, 60, passed away Feb. 10 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Dec. 8, 1962 in Worcester, Mass., she was a daughter of Gerhard and Joan Ann Lord Baumgartner.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Donna Ann Penniman.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.