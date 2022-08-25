Deanna Lynn Clayton
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH-Deanna Lynn Clayton, 77, passed away Aug. 23.
Born Sept. 26, 1944 in Long Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Paul Lancey and Muriel Collins. She was a 1962 Graduate of Belleville Township High School, Belleville, Ill. She had made N. Myrtle Beach her home for the past 24 years, working in the tourist industry before retiring.
Deanna is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Skinner (David); grandchildren, Justin Husted (Marisa), Brittany Lawson, Lauren Stein (Cedric), Jolene Anderson (Kurt), Darlene Smith, Kristine Coalson (Michael), David Skinner Jr. (Rebecca), Sanna Adams (Dave); seventeen great-grandchildren; and fifteen great-great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and cards, donations may be made to Raceshelter.org, by a yellow donation button, in Deanna’s name. She fostered and placed more than forty dogs and was passionate about the rescue.
Please sign Mrs. Clayton’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
