Danny Williams
AYNOR-Danny Williams, 49, passed away May 3 at his residence.
He was born April 10, 1972, in Lancaster, a son of Erma Lee Rabon Williams and the late Edward Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Williams; siblings, Eddie Williams, Jimmy Williams, Connie Grainger, Faye Singleton and Christy Todd; two grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
