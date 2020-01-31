I was sad to hear about the death of our neighbor, Fred Angelone. Fred and his wife Jane had hoped to retire here in Covington Lake, but Fred passed from complications from COPD. Our thoughts are with his wife. Earlier in the week I learned that our neighbor, Dee Bierman, was moving back to Long Island to be closer to her family.
She needs more support and is unable to drive anymore. So, we will have new neighbors in the future. We wish her the best on Long Island.
Premier Management did a covenant’s assessment of homes and yards this past week, and many homeowners received a letter with things to be corrected.
Time to clean up, repair and paint mail posts. The color is Covington Postal and can be purchased at Sherwin Williams.
Also, it’s time to trim back shrubs, especially ones on corners of streets as they block drivers’ sight lines, and clean up dead or dying trees and plants.
Trash cans are to be left on the side or back of houses or in the garage and not in front of house. This is done to keep our neighborhood looking good, and also to keep it safe.
Any questions should be directed to Premier Management.
The Friends of Carolina Forest Library had a very successful bag of books sale this past week due to the great volume of donations from the Carolina Forest area and the library itself.
We do it every two months, so the next one will be in March. All proceeds go the library for programs, Fun Day and high school scholarships.
We are always accepting donations of books and audio materials including DVDs, CDs, VHS tapes, audio books and records.
The library will award two $1000 scholarships again this May. High school seniors must live in Carolina Forest area and will find the scholarship information on the high school website.
Applications are due by April 1.
AARP’s free tax preparation will be held at the Carolina Forest Library every Thursday from Feb. 6 - April 9 from 9:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m. It is on a first-come, first-served basis, so bring a cup of coffee and a book to read, as you may have a wait. There are usually eight-10 preparers at each session.
Several craft classes are in the offering at the library. One is a beginner’s embroidery class and another is paper beading. Sign up is required and classes are in February.
Weather permitting, the next animal adoption day will be Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the library. Adoption fees have been waived.
A new class on the basics of hospice care will be presented by Heartland Hospice on Feb. 7 at noon along with lunch in the library meeting room. Sign up is required. or call to register at 843-915-5282.
Don’t forget the parents’ night out sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department on Friday, Feb. 14 form 6 - 10 pm. Cost is $20 per child between 5- 12 years old, and includes dinner and a party. Stop by to register.
There has been a big discussion about adding a walkway on the opposite side of Carolina Forest Boulevard. The current plan calls for a walkway on only one side of the street.
I guess there is going to be money left over from the RIDE 3 money that could be used for another project.
I personally would love some of that money to be saved for the extension over S.C. 31 in the future, as I think this would be a huge time saver for people along Carolina Forest Boulevard.
David Schwerd, director of planning and zoning for the county, will be at the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. to talk about how the project is going.
I ask all homeowners to attend this meeting and get lots of information on the projects that the county is working on in our area.
Beautify Carolina Forest has a new sponsor in Carolina Forest as CarMax employees will be helping to pick up litter in the area around their store on Glenforest Drive. Thank you for the help.
Don’t forget the fundraiser for Carolina Forest High School students who will attend the national We the People competition in Washington DC in April.
It is Friday, Jan. 31 from 4-7 p.m. at Murphy’s Law and is $10 per person for a spaghetti dinner, with all proceeds going to the students.
There is also a fundraiser for the Carolina Forest High School Show Choir to attend a competition, and money raised by its Feb. 7-9 production will help pay for the trip. Call the high school about tickets.
I look forward to hearing the news and events in the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
