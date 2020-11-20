Another week of increased cases of COVID-19 in our county. Hope that this prompts the county council to mandate the masks again. I think the masks and social distancing in public is going to have to work until we get the vaccine.
The CDC is saying that some vaccine will be ready by January, but it will first go to first responders and elderly at risk so the general public might not have access until April.
Some vaccines are a series of two shots and some are just one. Hopefully, when it is available and approved, everyone will be willing to take the vaccine.
The board is starting to talk to landscape architects to redesign the front area of our neighborhood and is working with county water and drainage to solve some of the drainage issues behind parts of Covington Drive. These are the major cost projects for the next budget year.
As I stated last week, the 2021 budget has been set and there is no increase in dues this coming year.
The students from CCU were delayed in their lake study due to all the rain this past week as they will be using a drone as part of their project. They should have been out on the first lake this past Thursday morning.
Several neighbors took pictures of a rocket launch that was seen from their homes. You can see the live video on our Facebook page. It reminded me of watching a space shuttle launch from Cape Canaveral with our kids when they were younger.
If you haven’t signed up for our Facebook page, please do. It is great way to have social contact with your neighbors.
This time of year, lots of packages start to arrive, so if you are around during the day and get to know your neighbors who work during the day, maybe you can help them by holding packages until they get home.
Every year, people drive around and grab packages off other people’s porches. We should all keep our eyes open to his activity. We are so lucky as we have neighbors who really keep an eye on our home and remind us of things, like forgetting to close the garage door at the end of the day.
Have you seen the new assisted living complex on Carolina Forest on other side of River Oaks Drive? It is called Indigo Bay (I think) and it is moving right along. I noticed it when I was picking up litter along that part of road today.
Normally, this time of the year, I start to talk about all the holiday activities at the Carolina Forest Library and recreation building, but this is not a normal year so not a lot of activities are planned.
Let me know if you know of events that will be socially distanced and safe for people to attend.
One of my neighbors is selling little garden bridges if you are looking to update your yard, and others are offering housecleaning services if you want to pamper yourself.
I notice that many of the other neighborhoods in Carolina Forest are starting to have more get-togethers as they did before COVID.
The social committee has tried a few breakfast/lunch gatherings but we don’t seem to get much interest. Maybe people can come up with some activities that they would like to try once this pandemic is under control.
The work on Carolina Forest Boulevard continues to move along.
A reminder: the multi-use path is for non-motorized vehicles (bikes, walkers, skateboards) but not for golf carts or motorized ways of transportation.
It is a safety issue but more importantly, it is illegal to put motorized vehicles on the path.
Happy anniversary to Kyaw Hein and Khin Yee Nov. 25.
I look forward to hearing the news of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
