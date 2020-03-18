The town of Surfside Beach's offices have closed to the public to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"Working together, we can all help minimize the chances of exposure and spreading the virus," a post on the town's Facebook page reads. "We thank you for your patience and understanding."
Permit requests and plans can be dropped off at the planning department, located next to Town Hall off Pine Drive, in the drop box next to the door.
Town staff members can be reached over the phone or through email, and payments for items such as renewals and permits can be handled over the phone, according to the post.
The town's mailing address is: 115 U.S. 17 Business, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
Here's how you can reach town departments:
- Building and Codes or Planning: 843-913-6341
- Town Hall (or for general questions or business licenses): 843-913-6111
- Municipal Court: 843-913-6337
- Public Works: 843-913-6360
- Police Department (non-emergency calls): 843-913-6368; call 9-1-1 for emergencies
- Fire Department (non-emergency calls): 843-913-6369; call 9-1-1 for emergencies.
