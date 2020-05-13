Amanda Huber hopes her wedding date won’t be postponed — for a third time.
Huber and her fiancé Taylor Edwards have been trying to get married since March 2019.
When Hurricane Florence hit in the fall of 2018, Huber lost her job and was unemployed for a few months, so they decided to postpone their wedding. They thought an April 11, 2020 date would work out, but COVID-19 changed their plans again. Now the couple needs a calm hurricane season as they prepare for their Sept. 19, 2020 wedding and reception at the Peanut Warehouse in Conway.
“We were definitely upset,” she said. “We’d already rescheduled it, already sent invites and gotten RSVPs, but because we had so much close family, we knew it [rescheduling again] was the best thing to do."
Other local couples have found themselves in the same situation. Honeymoons have been postponed. Guest lists have shortened. Receptions have been pushed back with the hope that large gatherings will be possible in the fall.
“We figured, you know what, take the money we had saved and put it into moving into a new house,” Huber said. "We got our own place and made the best of the situation."
Kaitlin Buckley and her fiancé Justin Hucks changed their wedding of 150 people down to just immediate family to keep their wedding date of May 16 at The Blessed Barn in Aynor.
“We just couldn’t imagine – May 16 was in our minds and that’s what we were working towards, the day we were going to get married,” Buckley said. "Even if we can’t have a huge party, we were still going to get married that day. We also have a lot of things personalized [with that date] already.”
Another concern Buckley had was the fact that they had a large number of family and friends flying in from far away.
“It all kind of happened so fast. There were two weeks where I was thinking, ‘Should we?’,” Buckley said. “My biggest concern was waiting too long to postpone it and putting people in a bind.”
Some of her family and friends were going to be flying in from Washington, California and Arizona. They would also be making hotel reservations.
“I knew even if we did go through with it, I wouldn’t want them to put themselves at risk to come,” she said. "I didn’t want to put that pressure on anyone."
Luckily, they had decided to wait on having a big traditional honeymoon, so COVID-19 didn’t derail those plans.
Buckley and Hucks are looking forward to their small, intimate wedding, but they are also excited about their celebration reception on Oct. 3.
“Everyone was extremely understanding,” Buckley said. “Everyone has been great and we were able to move every single vendor to the new date."
Jessica Cannon said at first all she was worried about with her wedding was the weather.
“The most I was hoping for was no rain,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting a pandemic."
Cannon and her fiancé Dylan Parker originally planned to be married on April 25, but they are now hoping that their new date of May 24 is going to work.
Cannon said she had already sent out over 250 invitations when she realized the new coronavirus was going to interfere.
“When he [the governor] extended it [the state of emergency], I knew I didn’t have a choice,” Cannon said. “It was crazy because we had to contact all of those people, of course social media makes it a whole lot easier, but we had to let them know we could not have a wedding on that date. You need to be really safe. I totally agree, but there’s so much money and time invested in a wedding…people don’t always see behind the scenes.”
She said she and Parker thought about having a small ceremony and a celebration later, but Cannon said she really doesn’t want to take away “that special day of when everyone is there, and the moment when the groom gets to see the bride coming down the aisle.”
Cannon said they are still on the edge of their seats about the details, but would concede to a family-only event if restrictions required it.
For now, they will continue on with the original wedding and reception plan, but they will take precautionary measures like having the catering crew serve the food instead of it being self-serve, spacing out tables and having fewer people at each table. There will be no hand-shaking either.
She understands that the number of attendees might not be what they had planned for and there won’t be hard feelings if guests decide not to come due to the COVID-19 situation.
Cannon, a teacher in Horry County, said their original plan of a Jamaican honeymoon got changed before the coronavirus ever arrived. She said that with state testing (that has since been canceled) coming up shortly after the wedding, she didn’t want to be away from her students during that time.
“I don’t know if God was looking out for us or what,” Cannon said. “We are going to take a mini-moon to the mountains and we were able to switch the dates so easily.”
Despite the chaos, she isn’t worried about the outcome. She and Parker only dated for two months before he proposed, and she said two weeks into the relationship, she called her mother.
“I told her I had lost my mind,” Cannon said. "I’m going to marry him."
Coker Edge and Sam Hall started dating on May 31, 2010, and look forward to marrying on the day before their 10th anniversary.
“It was the closest date we could get,” Edge said.
As of this week, they are still planning for their May 30 wedding of around 315 guests at First Baptist Church, with a reception at the Riverside Club in Conway.
If Gov. Henry McMaster doesn’t lift the restrictions on how many people can gather in one place in time, Edge said they plan to have a smaller ceremony with just immediate family and the wedding party, postponing their reception until July.
Her family has a lot wrapped up in McMaster’s decision, as her brother Jerry plans to be married in June at Wachesaw Plantation with a backup date on Labor Day weekend.
Edge said that everyone she has worked with organizing the wedding has been understanding.
“The people we booked with are super nice,” Edge said.
The couple decided not to hire a videographer for their wedding, but considered it in their backup plan. They figured they could have the wedding video playing during a rescheduled reception for the people who couldn’t attend the wedding if their plans have to change.
Edge is an accountant, so these past few months have been chaotic.
“I would have never thought that this would have come on, and it’s tax season,” she said. “It’s a lot. It’s a really stressful time."
Hall echoed her feelings.
“It has been stressful because we haven’t been able to have celebrations with our friends and family due to social distancing and wanting what is best for everyone’s wellbeing,” Hall said, noting he is hoping they do not have to reschedule their nuptials because of the special significance of the date.
Unfortunately, their honeymoon to the Dominican Republic was canceled by their resort, which announced recently that it was staying closed until the end of June.
“We will have to come up with a Plan B for that,” Edge said.
Cannon said she’s confident everything will work out.
“I guess what gave me peace was through prayer and knowing it was all for a reason,” she said. “But at the end of the day, all that matters is that I’m marrying the person I’m meant to be with."
