Jessica Broadwine thinks it was a “crazy coincidence,” and Brandy Ebert calls it “a God thing.”
The balloons Brandy Ebert delivered to Broadwine’s Conway home included what looks like paint splatters.
“How did she know we’re a painting family and that it would mean so much to our son?” Broadwine says.
Ebert owns Balloons By B, and when COVID-19 took the air out of that business, she had a lot of unused material.
“Jobs cancelled, but I thought I could share a little hope by bringing balloons to people anyway, and people started calling,” she says.
They “nominated” families or businesses they knew could use a bright spot, and Ebert was thrilled.
Most folks make donations when they request a balloon bouquet, but if they don’t, or can’t, that’s fine too, the businesswoman says.
“Like so many other people, I needed something to do, and I wondered if some people might like a little reminder of hope. Some people think balloons are silly, but this is what I do, and this is what I can do.”
Contact Ebert through the Balloons by B Facebook page or email balloonsbyb@gmail.com.
Broadwine’s 8-year-old son, Reed Leonard, who has a rare immune deficiency, didn’t think the balloons were silly at all.
“His Dad is an airbrush artist and he and his dad paint,” Broadwine says. “He loves balloons, he loves anything colorful, and he loved getting them,” she says about her son’s reaction.
“I had no idea they were a painting family, I just wanted to do something a little special, and I thought they’d be fun for a little boy,” Ebert says about why she chose those particular balloons.
Marley Dickerson Crotts also loved them when balloons were delivered to Donzelle’s where she’s a third-generation owner.
“I wanted to show our customers how much we appreciate them, and to show our support to our health care workers, and to help support a local business,” she says.
The balloons at Donzelle’s were still flying high after a month because Ebert gave Crotts some tips on how to keep them intact.
Bringing them inside at night and not exposing them to direct sunlight helps, and it also helps that Ebert doesn’t inflate them all the way.
Under normal circumstances, Ebert installs balloons for events such as weddings, corporate happenings, grand openings, and private parties.
She explains that the rainbow bouquets, as she calls her balloon arrangements, are personally significant to her.
“In Genesis, the rainbow is God’s promise that dark times will pass and that we’re not alone.”
Open about her own struggles with mental health, balloons became an outlet for Ebert’s creativity and a way, she says, “to share some smiles.
“Anyone who gets balloons smile. They make construction workers smile. The biggest men can’t help but smile when they see the balloons.”
They smiled at the M.L. Brown Facility. They smiled at the State Farm office. They smiled at Main Street Physicians. They smiled at private homes and businesses all over Conway.
“The balloons are a little reminder that God sees us, that He’s with us, and blessings have come my way with every bouquet,” Ebert says. “The balloons are part of my story. I believe in something bigger than ourselves, and the rainbow bouquets remind us that we have hope in God.”
