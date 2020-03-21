As the novel coronavirus spreads across South Carolina, local hospitals are gearing up to handle a patient surge.

They are expanding their acute care capabilities by optimizing their space to handle an influx of COVID-19 (the disease caused by the coronavirus) patients, restricting visitors to prevent the spread within their hospitals, and urging people to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. Those guidelines include frequently washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, avoiding the urge to touch your face, practicing social distancing (standing 6 feet apart) and avoiding public gatherings to slow down the spread of the virus and prevent hospital systems from being overwhelmed.

If the virus spreads quickly, the number of patients at one time will drastically increase. Hospitals don’t want to face a scenario where patients are coming in faster than they can make adjustments to handle the influx.

Already, nursing homes and most hospitals have banned visitation except for extreme circumstances. Hospitals are screening everyone who enters their facilities to ensure that a COVID-19 carrier isn’t spreading the virus to society’s most vulnerable population.

There are 15,130 licensed hospital beds in South Carolina. But the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has an infectious disease plan that lets hospitals find other structures to set up temporary treatment facilities if the situation becomes dire, and have relaxed the Certificate of Need requirements for additional beds. Right now, hospitals hope to avoid adding temporary facilities. The goal is that if people follow the CDC guidelines, hospitals won’t have to face a huge spike in cases.

But if it happens, they're ready to add beds.

“We’re already prepared to do that,” said McLeod Loris Seacoast Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ross Taylor.

McLeod Loris Seacoast has 155 beds, Taylor said, and space is already built in for expansion. The hospital also has an isolated care center to ensure that any COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization don’t spread the virus to anyone else.

Taylor said the hospital is looking several months down the road in preparing to deal with COVID-19. He said the hospital system had ventilators at all seven of its acute care facilities (acute care is for patients in immediate need of care, such as heart attack or stroke patients) and that they would work the state and federal government to secure more if needed.

“Until the rate of new diseases begins to flatten and this runs its course, the U.S. health system is expecting a surge in patients,” Taylor said. “We’re working 24/7 to make sure we have the capacity in place. This is an unprecedented time in the United States and South Carolina and I have nothing but praise for Henry McMaster and his leadership.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster closed all bars and restaurants to dine-in customers this week, recommended hospitals restrict all visitors and directed local authorities to break up groups of more than three on the state's beaches to help ensure people follow CDC guidelines for preventing the spread.

“Remember that our healthcare workers are on the front line of this epidemic,” said Taylor, asking for prayers for the doctors and nurses tasked with handling it. “We have healthcare workers who are beginning to quarantine away from their families to make sure everyone stays safe.”

Tidelands Health, which operates Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, is also taking steps to add space in readying for a surge.

Both locations have added rooms to their critical care units, and the hospital has acquired additional ventilators for the added rooms.

“Our first phase of work is to make sure we’ve optimized every single room we have available in our hospitals,” said Gayle Resetar, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Tidelands Health. “There are rooms that may not be your traditional inpatient beds that can be used to help inpatients in the hospital facility.”

For example, Waccamaw Community Hospital has 124 licensed acute care beds, plus inpatient rehab beds, which are used for patients who no longer need to be hooked up to machinery but who are staying at the hospital to regain their independence and functionality during recovery.

The hospital can consolidate certain services such as rehab beds to other facilities to free up beds for acute care at the hospitals in case of a patient surge. Pediatric services and labor and delivery services have been consolidated at Tidelands Waccamaw to make more room at Tidelands Georgetown.

“We might use on any given day, say three beds in a 10-bed unit, but if we consolidate services together, we can use all 10 beds for the same kind of patient,” Resestar said.

Even if types of rooms are consolidated to handle more patients, they also need to be staffed.

“One of the critical issues is that there are limits, so having rooms that we can put people in is one part of it, having staff… is another part of it,” the COO said. “It’s one thing to have a bed, it’s another thing to have a staffed bed.”

McMaster announced Tuesday that he was making it easier for hospitals to use nursing and medical school students to handle an influx of patients.

That doesn’t mean amateurs will be staffing beds in intensive care units. Tidelands already works with nursing students and has a residency program.

“A nursing student isn’t going to staff a traditional ICU bed,” Resestar added. “But there are other kinds of support roles that students can provide.”

Locals driving by Grand Strand Medical Center on U.S. 17 are likely to notice a large blue, white and orange tent set up outside its emergency department. The hospital is screening everyone going in, and patients who are showing signs of COVID-19 are directed to the tent for a screening.

“For our patients that are coming in with respiratory issues, we are screening them at the front door and if they show signs of possible exposure or COVID signs… if they’re able to come out, to the tent, they’ll come out here and that’s where we’ll treat those patients,” said Amy Gurano, director of emergency services for the North Strand, Grand Strand and South Strand emergency departments. “If they are sicker than that and need to be in the main emergency department, we have an area in our emergency department with private rooms where we will place those patients and they will be treated in those areas."

The tent is set up to hold eight patients at any given moment, but can be expanded to hold up to 30 if needed.

“A self-contained mobile hospital is really what it is,” said Matt Tumbleson, director of emergency preparedness and security at Grand Strand Medical Center. “It allows us greater flexibility to take the patients who do screen positive for COVID, and protect the other patients and not have them exposed to that.”

The hospital is not testing any outpatients for COVID-19, unless the patients are sick enough for hospitalization and officials said it has enough equipment to handle the expected surge.

Think you have COVID-19? Here’s what to do As hospitals in Horry County impose tight visitor restrictions and screening on everyone who…

“Our teams have really been planning for the last several weeks, planning for a surge,” said Grand Strand Health Chief Operating Officer Marsha Myers. “And we do have plans in place so we can adequately address those surges as they come. From the inpatient side, we do have surge plans in place to address capacity.”

Conway Medical Center, like several other hospitals in the area, is also screening everyone who comes in and has a strict “no visitors” policy.

The hospital on Friday announced that any elective surgeries or procedures will be rescheduled, and spokeswoman Allyson Floyd said in an email that the hospital was talking to DHEC to assess the need for additional space.

“Since the beginning of this COVID-19 crisis, CMC has conducted assessments of existing equipment and supplies to maintain appropriate inventory,” Floyd said. “We have worked with our vendors to ensure we can continue to receive the necessary supplies. Preparation for our healthcare team includes drills, practice putting on and taking off personal protective equipment, and table-top exercises using mock patients.”

Floyd said the hospital would make adjustments as needed to protect the health and wellbeing of the community.

“We do encourage everyone to join us in that effort by taking the requested steps of hand-washing, social distancing, and staying home when sick,” she said.