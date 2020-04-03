Due to the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of our employee's and customers, our lobby is CLOSED, but WE ARE OPEN and here to help!
For immediate assistance, please call 843-248-6671
Email: info@myhorrynews.com
Due to the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of our employee's and customers, our lobby is CLOSED, but WE ARE OPEN and here to help!
For immediate assistance, please call 843-248-6671
Email: info@myhorrynews.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
President Donald Trump on Monday said he planned to pull the U.S. economy out of its coronavirus-induced slumber in a matter of weeks. The President said he is hopeful that some social distancing regulations can be relaxed by Easter in some parts of the nation that are not severely impacted by the virus. Do you think it is wise to relax regulations in a few weeks in order to help the U.S. economy start to recover? Choices are:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.