In their most recent “Coastal Comeback Plan” video, Coastal Carolina University officials confirmed with students while students will have a face-to-face option for classes, the Fall semester would begin and end in a virtual setting.
“This is the best plan right now and we intend to implement it,” said CCU Provost Dr. Dan Ennis in the video, noting that as COVID-19 numbers evolve, they must be flexible. “But as conditions change, we have to change too.”
Ennis said that students will begin online instruction on Aug. 19 with their face-to-face option beginning Sept. 8.
Students who choose to continue with online classes beyond Sept. 8 will be allowed to do so.
As previously announced, CCU will go back to online classes only after Thanksgiving break.
CCU announced Friday about the original shift in start dates in an email sent to faculty and staff.
“The well-being of the entire campus community is always our top priority,” said University President David A. DeCenzo. “The decision to delay in-person instruction for a few weeks provides us with the best scenario to safely resume on-campus operations.”
Over the last week, the school has sent out a different video each day regarding safety precautions on campus, as part of their Coastal Comeback Plan, which can be accessed here.
“Upon our return to campus, it will be essential for all members of Teal Nation to wear face coverings inside buildings, practice physical distancing, and follow the protocols established in our Coastal Comeback Plan to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” DeCenzo concluded.
New resident students will be welcomed Aug. 12-14, and returning residents Aug. 15-16.
Ennis said that they understand some students will want to delay their move-in, so a move-in option for Sept. 3-4 will be available based on resident demand.
Students choosing the later move-in date will receive a two-week housing and dining credit, and should have received an email this week asking them to confirm their move-in plans.
Employees returning to work on campus on the already-established schedule.
The email stated that the Office of the Provost is working closely with faculty to ensure high-quality instruction regardless of online or in-person.
