Two Tidelands Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokesperson Dawn Bryant.
Tidelands operates Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Waccamaw Community Hospital, as well as a handful of outpatient locations throughout Horry and Georgetown counties. Bryant said in an email that she couldn't say which facility the employees worked at to protect their privacy.
1 of 22
Members of the critical care team line the window at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
With the hospital reflected in her glasses, orthopedic nurse Carrie Wilson waves to her friends on the second floor at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Rosie gently holds her sign in her mouth at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Jim Sellers of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church leads a song from the back of a truck at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet in a prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Nurses wave to the crowd at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Allison Maloney (left) is a nurse with Horry County Schools, but she had worked at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet. She joined a crowd in the hospital parking lot for a prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital healthcare workers tear up during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet was the site of a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
People pray at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Jim Sellers of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church leads a few songs from the back of truck at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Vehicles filled the lot at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet in a prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, wving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Healthcare workers wave at the crowd at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Prayers are offered up at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Members of the critical care team line the window at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
With the hospital reflected in her glasses, orthopedic nurse Carrie Wilson waves to her friends on the second floor at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Rosie gently holds her sign in her mouth at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Jim Sellers of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church leads a song from the back of a truck at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet in a prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Nurses wave to the crowd at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Allison Maloney (left) is a nurse with Horry County Schools, but she had worked at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet. She joined a crowd in the hospital parking lot for a prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital healthcare workers tear up during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet was the site of a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
People pray at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Jim Sellers of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church leads a few songs from the back of truck at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Vehicles filled the lot at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet in a prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, wving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Healthcare workers wave at the crowd at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Many folks had signs at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Prayers are offered up at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet during a parking lot prayer vigil for the healthcare workers. The event was through Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and included horn honking, prayers, singing, waving and tears on Thursday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
In response to the question of whether or not Tidelands was screening its employees before work, Bryant said in an email, "All Tidelands Health employee partners, upon beginning their shift, attest that, to the best of their knowledge, they are healthy, able to work and without symptoms of COVID-19."
Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Health said none of their employees have tested positive for the virus.
McLeod Health could not immediately be reached for comment.
People with COVID-19 can still spread the disease before showing any symptoms, and some can carry and spread it without ever showing symptoms at all.
The CDC encourages people to restrict their travel, practice social distancing, frequently wash their hands with warm water and soap, avoid touching their face and regularly clean high-use personal items, in order to slow the spread of the virus, which is predicted to peak in Horry County at the end of April.
Correction: this story has been updated to reflect that the hospital is not disclosing the workplaces of the two employees to protect their privacy.
President Donald Trump on Monday said he planned to pull the U.S. economy out of its coronavirus-induced slumber in a matter of weeks. The President said he is hopeful that some social distancing regulations can be relaxed by Easter in some parts of the nation that are not severely impacted by the virus.
Do you think it is wise to relax regulations in a few weeks in order to help the U.S. economy start to recover?
Choices are:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.