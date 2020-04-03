316 Tidelands Waccamaw hospital_JM02.JPG

Two Tidelands Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokesperson Dawn Bryant. 

Tidelands operates Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Waccamaw Community Hospital, as well as a handful of outpatient locations throughout Horry and Georgetown counties. Bryant said in an email that she couldn't say which facility the employees worked at to protect their privacy.

In response to the question of whether or not Tidelands was screening its employees before work, Bryant said in an email, "All Tidelands Health employee partners, upon beginning their shift, attest that, to the best of their knowledge, they are healthy, able to work and without symptoms of COVID-19."

Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Health said none of their employees have tested positive for the virus. 

McLeod Health could not immediately be reached for comment.

People with COVID-19 can still spread the disease before showing any symptoms, and some can carry and spread it without ever showing symptoms at all. 

The CDC encourages people to restrict their travel, practice social distancing, frequently wash their hands with warm water and soap, avoid touching their face and regularly clean high-use personal items, in order to slow the spread of the virus, which is predicted to peak in Horry County at the end of April.

Correction: this story has been updated to reflect that the hospital is not disclosing the workplaces of the two employees to protect their privacy. 

