Myrtle Beach High School and St. James High School will return to full-time, face-to-face instruction on Thursday, April 1, according to an email from Horry County Schools.
Plexiglass installations have been going on over the recent months and full-time attendance was phased in as installations were completed.
This decision does not impact those enrolled in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program.
This leaves Carolina Forest High School, Socastee High School, and SOAR Academy still waiting to return to full-time instruction, according to the district. Details on when that will happen will be announced with the promised five days notice for parents.
Support services employees said that their goal was to have all schools outfitted with plexiglass by the end of March.
As per the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) recommendations, the plexiglass will allow the students to be three feet apart instead of the previous six feet guidance, the district said.
Masks or face coverings will still be required in all school areas.
