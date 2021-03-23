Aynor High School and Conway High School will return to full-time, face-to-face instruction beginning Tuesday, March 30, according to an Horry County Schools press release on Tuesday afternoon.
During Monday's Horry County Board of Education meeting, Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown said that at that time, 48 of the 55 schools in the district had plexiglass completed.
All high schools and program schools should be finished with plexiglass installations by March 31, Brown said.
If students are currently enrolled in the HCS K-12 Virtual program, this message does not impact them.
Staff and parents will receive a five-day notice for any further school full-time opening announcements.
