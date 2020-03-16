Horry County residents who need to make business license or hospitality fee payments can take care of those transactions without having to ever set foot inside a county building.
Starting Monday, the county began waiving the e-check fee for business license and hospitality fee transactions. The e-check system uses a taxpayer’s routing and account numbers to transfer money from their bank to pay bills.
“We are offering this free service to help protect the well-being of our customers and employees,” a release from the treasurer’s office said. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of making payments through our online portal during this time.”
Treasurer Angie Jones said county officials had already planned to begin waiving the fee starting July 1, the start of the fiscal year. Jones' office has been budgeting for that expense and she credited county administrator Steve Gosnell and assistant administrator Barry Spivey with helping her ensure there’s no charge for those payments.
“It’s a wonderful thing,” she said. “We want people to use it.”
Amid concerns about the coronavirus, public health officials have encouraged people to avoid large gatherings and stay home if possible. Starting Tuesday, the county is closing its libraries, recreation centers, museum and farm, and veterans affairs centers.
County officials are asking the public to handle county business online whenever possible and limit use of the Government and Justice Center in Conway to necessary transactions.
