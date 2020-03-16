The town of Aynor announced Tuesday it was declaring a localized state of emergency "to enact emergency ordinances to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people," in response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Aynor's declaration follows state of emergency declarations from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, a national emergency declaration by President Donald Trump and other localized emergency declarations from Conway, Surfside, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County.
Aynor's declaration will last 60 days unless terminated sooner.
The town said its public buildings and public park restrooms are closed to the public, while the town's departments continue to operate.
Anyone with questions can call town hall at 843-358-6231.
