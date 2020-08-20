Theatre of the Republic (TOR) Director Tim McGhee said that rumors in the community about both the theatre on Main Street and the Coastal Youth Theatre (CYT) are false.
“There’s a rumor around that we’re shutting down permanently and that is not true. We are going to continue all programs,” McGhee said.
McGhee and CYT Director Emily Martel did confirm, though, that the Coastal Youth Theatre will be leaving its building on Fourth Avenue.
“We’re not closing, we’re just leaving [the building] to cut expenses. We’ll be doing youth shows out of the Theatre of the Republic,” Martel said.
This weekend on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m., the theatre will be doing a Facebook Live telethon specifically to raise money for the CYT.
Martel said that they will have 20 talented performers that evening, ranging from ages seven to 17.
Most of the entertainment will be from young singers, with the exception of a little piano-playing as well.
All social distancing and sanitizing measures will be in place, he said, as the performers will be scheduled in different intervals and not crowded together. They will have one entrance and one separate exit.
“They won’t even come in contact with any other kids. We’ll have stations set up backstage that they will go through and then exit,” Martel said.
Nine-year-old Ella Gretchen Kirby will be performing a song for the telethon from the show Disney Descendants, and has performed in four shows with CYT.
“I’m looking forward to getting back onto the stage to perform in front of live audiences again,” Kirby said.
Kirby was also supposed to have a part in CYT’s production of Beauty and the Beast, but the show was canceled due to COVID-19.
McGhee said the telethon was a good opportunity to get the kids back on stage after all of the cancellations.
He said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster did recently give theatres permission to reopen, but their board of directors voted to keep it closed until there was a proven treatment or vaccine for COVID-19.
“We had it all figured out how to keep the audience safe, but we really didn’t think about the actors. It’s hard to have anyone gathering around,” McGhee said, noting TOR is in survival mode, trying to keep costs down and be prepared for future shows.
Not having the separate CYT building expense anymore will help a bit, he said.
“We’re going to invest all of our money into the first couple of shows,” McGhee said. “It’s going to be a struggle starting all over.”
He said they plan to continue all of the same youth programs they did at the prior location.
Check out the Coastal Youth Theatre telethon this Saturday on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TORConway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.