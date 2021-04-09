Tidelands Health is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its Market Common location Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The facility is located at 2200 Crow Lane in Myrtle Beach.
The health system plans to administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 or older who hasn't been vaccinated yet and will schedule the required second dose for three weeks later. No appointments are necessary for the Saturday event.
"We want to make it as easy and convenient as possible for individuals to receive the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine," said Tidelands Health Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resestar in a news release. "We understand that many people have hectic schedules, so we’ve designated this special time Saturday for them to simply drop in at their convenience to get the vaccine.”
To date, Tidelands Health has administered just over 59,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at its three regional vaccination sites in Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet and Georgetown, according to the release.
Those who would who rather to schedule an appointment at one of the three regional vaccination sites still can. Call 1-833-6-MYSHOT or go to tidelandshealth.org/vaccine. Daytime, evening and weekend appointments are available. Tidelands said there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
