Tidelands Health announced Tuesday that it had set up a telehealth service so patients could complete reccomended physical, occupational and speech therapy without going into public in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tidelands said its 12 rehabilitation service locations are now equipped for the telehealth visit.
Therapists can demonstrate techniques via a computer, laptop or camera-equipped smartphone, and provide feedback.
Therapy is an important part of recovery for many who've had surgery. Therapy can last more than two months in some cases, and more vulnerable populations can stay safe by not leaving their homes.
"Many of our patients – especially older adults who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 – are doing a great job of adhering to social distancing recommendations and staying home,” said Frank Moreno, clinical coordinator of outpatient rehabilitation services. “Now, by using this new telehealth option, they won’t have to worry about falling behind in their therapy progress.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people stay home and not go out unless absolutely necessary, to slow the spread of the virus. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday issued a stay-at-home order, with exceptions of going work, getting exercise, seeing family or getting essential goods and services.
Click here to learn more about Tidelands Health rehab services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.