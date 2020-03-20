Tidelands Health suspended nearly all visitation at its hospitals Friday, according to a news release.
In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the hospital has limited visits to end-of-life situations, labor-and-delivery and pediatric patients. Even in those instances, patients will be allowed just one visitor.
"All potential visitors will be screened, including a temperature check, and those with a fever or other flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit," the release stated. "The screening and temperature check are also in effect for patients arriving at the hospital for an outpatient appointment, such as a CT scan or lab work. Patients who are showing symptoms of illness will be required to wear a mask for the protection of other patients and hospital staff. Those who do not wish to wear a mask will be required to reschedule for a later time."
That requirement, however, does not apply to patients seeking emergency care.
“Tidelands Health is taking these steps to eliminate all non-essential foot traffic in our hospitals,” Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs, said in the release. “We appreciate the community’s cooperation and understanding as we all work to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Along with those changes, Tidelands' hospital cafeterias are limiting their service to approved visitors and hospital staff. The healthcare provider is instructing patients who need to reach the business office to do so by phone. That line is 843-652-1020. For the business office at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, the number is 843-652-8201.
Medical records can be accessed through the company's patient portal at tidelandshealth.org. Those requests may be sent by mail as well.
"In addition to suspension of hospital visitation, Tidelands Health also strongly encourages patients with appointments at physician’s offices and other outpatient locations to arrive alone if possible," the release said. "Should someone need to accompany the patient, that individual should wait in the car whenever feasible."
