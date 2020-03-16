A patient at Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the hospital said Monday.

The hospital said the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control notified them Monday night that a patient who had received treatment at Tidelands tested positive for the disease and is in isolation at home and is receiving care.

“Our medical professionals are following evidence-based care protocols and continue to take appropriate steps to protect our patients, team members and community,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health in a statement included with the news release.

The patient is the first to be reported by a hospital in Georgetown County, and brings the statewide total to 34 cases, with most of them in Kershaw County.

On Sunday, DHEC confirmed three patients in Horry County, all of whom are elderly.