In an effort to continue to combat COVID-19, Tidelands Health is partnering with Carolina Country Music Fest to offer free on-site vaccines and testing next week leading up to the festival, the hospital system announced Friday.

CCMF makes its return to town Thursday, June 10, through Sunday, June 13. Members of Tidelands Health, along with representatives from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the South Carolina National Guard, will be on hand to help administer rapid COVID-19 tests as well as COVID-19 vaccines, according to a release.

Tidelands, which is the official health system of Carolina Country Music Fest, will also share video messages throughout the festival encouraging those in attendance to get the vaccine to protect themselves and others.

“Tidelands Health is committed to helping people enjoy a safe Carolina Country Music Fest,” said Jason Self, director of operations at Tidelands Health. “The availability of rapid COVID-19 testing can help attendees make sure they’re healthy before the music starts."

Self added that by having on-site vaccinations, the health system is making it convenient for people to get vaccinated and be ready for a "safe, fun-filled summer."

The free and voluntary vaccination and testing will begin Monday, June 7 and last until Friday, June 11 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The testing/vaccination location is at Ground Zero on Chester Street, where Will Call for CCMF is also located. These tests and vaccinations are walk-ins and no appointments are needed, the release said.

According to the release, both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available and those between the ages of 12 and 17 will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re proud to partner with a highly respected health system like Tidelands Health to help keep our fans and the Myrtle Beach community safe and protected during CCMF,” said Bob Durkin, president of Carolina Country Music Fest, said in the release. “Their expertise and expansive resources make getting vaccinated or tested prior to the festival simple, easy and convenient for everyone planning to attend next weekend.”

Country music biggest stars such as Luke Combs, Eric Church, Jake Owen and South Carolina native Darius Rucker are set to headline the four-day event.