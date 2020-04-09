Tidelands Health announced Thursday that it would temporarily be cutting pay for some its staff and furloughing others, due to decreased hospital capacity as government mandates have stopped unnecessary and elective procedures in preparation for dealing with COVID-19.
The hospital operates two locations; Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Waccamaw Community Hospital.
"The postponement of elective procedures and government requirements limiting community movement have impacted every area of our health system,” said Tidelands Health CEO Bruce Bailey in a news release. “Inpatient admissions, emergency department visits, outpatient procedures, physician office visits – many have seen declines of 50 percent or more since the beginning of March."
Members of the senior administration team will see a 20 percent cut in their base pay from April 20 through at least August 9, the hospital said. Salaried employees will see a 10 percent cut in base pay for the same time.
Tidelands is suspending retirement contributions until at least August 9 and limiting capital spending to emergency purchases only, according to a news release. In places where there is excess staffing, some employees will be furloughed. The hospital did not say how many could be furloughed.
“It is not sustainable to continue operating our health system today in the same way we did when we had twice as many patients," Bailey said. "Taking action now will preserve our health system’s ability to continue caring for our community – both during the expected COVID-19 surge in the coming weeks and for the long term."
Hourly employee's pay will not be affected, the hospital said, and there will be no other changes to benefits, such as health insurance and the accrual of paid time off.
