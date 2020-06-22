Tidelands Health is consolidating two planned COVID-19 testing events into one free clinic scheduled for Friday at Coastal Carolina University, according to a news release.

According to DHEC, the clinic at 100 Chanticleer Drive in Conway will start at 10 a.m. Tidelands said they have the capacity to test 2,500 people, and the clinic will run until testing kits run out.

Past testing events have ended hours before their scheduled end times due to overwhelming demand.

Friday's clinic was already scheduled, but an earlier event planned for Wednesday at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Little River has been canceled and combined with Friday's event.

“With cases of COVID-19 spiking in our region, we are seeing unprecedented demand for testing,” said Tidelands Health chief operating officer Gayle Resetar in the news release. “In consultation with representatives from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and local law enforcement, we have made the decision to consolidate this week’s testing clinics to a single event on the CCU campus, which can more safely accommodate thousands of individuals arriving in hundreds of vehicles.”

As of Monday, Horry County had a cumulative total of 2,054 cases of COVID-19. South Carolina had 25,666 cases with 659 deaths.

DHEC recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask in public, washing your hands and staying home if you feel sick to help slow the spread of the viral disease.