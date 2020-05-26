Tidelands health on Tuesday announced the schedule for the free COVID-19 testing clinics it will host throughout Horry and Georgetown counties.
Tidelands said it expects hundreds of people to come to the first testing event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium on 21st Avenue North. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will provide testing supplies and Tidelands Health staff will run the clinics.
No pre-screening is required and minors will require the consent of their parent or legal guardian. The testing is part of a DHEC initiative to test 2 percent of the population, or 8,000 people locally, by the end of June.
Here's the full schedule:
• Saturday, May 30: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium on 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach.
• Thursday, June 4: 1p.m. to 4p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road on 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.
• Friday, June 5: 2p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital on 606 Black River Road, Georgetown.
• Thursday, June 11: 1p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road on 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.
• Wednesday, June 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belin United Methodist Church on 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.
• Wednesday, June 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital on 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River.
• Thursday, June 25: 1p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road on 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.
• Friday, June 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University on 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.