The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced three additional cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Horry County.

So far, the state agency has reported 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina in 39 counties.

DHEC also announced Friday four additional deaths connected to the disease, bringing the state’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 13.

Governor issues mandatory quarantine for visitors from hotspots S.C. Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory quarantine Friday for visitors coming into t…

The four patients who died most recently were all elderly people with underlying health conditions, officials said. The patients were from Kershaw, Greenville, Richland and Florence counties.

“It’s never easy to have to report the deaths of members of our communities,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician, said in a statement. “We express our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of these patients.”

There has been one COVID-19 related death reported in Horry County. Officials said that patient had no underlying health conditions. There have been 24 confirmed cases of the disease in Horry.

DHEC officials on Friday also released the location of COVID-19 patients by zip code.

And S.C. Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory quarantine Friday for visitors coming into the state from COVID-19 hotspots including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and the city of New Orleans.

Those visitors must self-quarantine upon arrival for 14 days, or face a criminal penalty of 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

DHEC releases COVID-19 patient location by zip code The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday released the location of C…

The coronavirus pandemic has caused public facilities to close, schools and universities to move online, events to be canceled and residents to stockpile supplies in preparation for long stretches indoors, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to practice social distancing, avoid public gatherings of more than 10 people and restrict travel.

Starting Saturday, all state parks in South Carolina will be closed through April 30.

All public schools in South Carolina are expected to remain closed through April.

Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all school activities through April 30, including proms, are canceled. Spring Break is set for April 10-17.

Trinity United Methodist Church in Conway posted on Facebook Tuesday that two of their members had COVID-19 and were isolated at the hospital. Pastor Kim Strong's wife was recently released after being hospitalized for suspected COVID-19, although they haven't received the test results yet.

S.C. state parks closing through April Beginning tomorrow, March 28, all state parks in South Carolina will be closed through April…

Most local governments have declared localized states of emergencies to make them eligible for federal dollars in the aftermath of the virus’ spread. Some government councils have elected to hold secret meetings.

On Thursday, North Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance banning short-term rentals in the city through April 30, effective Friday at 7 a.m. Short-term rentals are defined as stays of 29 days or less. Visitors who are checked in before the ordinance takes effect in can stay through the end of their reservation. Surfside Beach Town Council on Friday approved an ordinance akin to North Myrtle Beach's, effective 11 a.m. Saturday.

And Myrtle Beach City Council voted to bar accommodation businesses in the city such as hotels from accepting reservations for any period prior to May 1, effective immediately. Existing reservations made for Saturday through the end of April must be rescheduled or canceled. Anyone staying at those properties must vacate them by noon Sunday. Those who have stayed in those properties consistently since March 1 are exempt, but cannot be joined by visitors there. Additionally, all amusements in Myrtle Beach designed to attract or accommodate visitors are ordered to close by Friday. Horry County Council approved a similar policy during an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon.

Myrtle Beach International Airport announced Wednesday the airport would begin temperature-screening passengers from COVID-19 hotspots and increase cleaning.

McMaster recently prohibited dine-in service at bars and restaurants in the state through the end of the month, though he is allowing eateries to sell sealed containers of beer and wine to customers, who can pick up the beverages through curbside or to-go orders.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles tweeted a driver’s license, permit or vehicle registration set to expire between March and June should be treated as valid until July 1.

Additionally, the state's new income tax deadline is July 15.

The governor is also asking construction workers to donate any personal protective equipment they can spare such as respirator masks to healthcare personnel and state agencies in need.

McMaster has directed the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and other police agencies in the state to disperse crowds gathered on South Carolina beaches. People can still visit the beach, but are told to practice social distancing.

Unless authorized or in their homes, individuals are instructed not to congregate in groups of three or more and follow an officer's order if asked to disperse. An offender could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Bartenders, servers and other hourly workers have been hit hard as filings for unemployment have skyrocketed, and McMaster said that he would expedite the approval process for unemployment benefits.

Horry County led the state in unemployment claims last week, as 5,258 people sought unemployment benefits in the county. That number shows people who filed claims, not those who have been approved. Statewide, the number of unemployment claims jumped by 1,600% from the previous week.

Horry County Schools has started a program to deliver food to kids who used to get lunch at the cafeteria before the pandemic forced the district to send students home.

Hospitals have imposed stringent visitor restrictions, and McMaster said DHEC would temporarily suspend certificate of need requirements to allow hospitals to add more hospital beds without going through a long, arduous approval process.

The governor said non-essential state employees must work from home, and department heads are in charge of determining which employees must come into the office.

COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December, but China didn’t confirm its existence until January. The virus reached America in late January. The disease mainly targets the respiratory system, and while the virus can still hospitalize young people, older people with weaker immune systems are more susceptible and have a higher mortality rate.

CDC officials have said the virus has an average incubation period of five days. Some cases can last for several weeks. That means younger healthy people without severe symptoms can still transfer the virus to more susceptible populations who might require a hospital stay to survive.

DHEC encourages people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching their face and regularly clean high-use personal items. Also, individuals are asked to avoid contact with people who are sick, not share their personal items and clean frequently-touched surfaces. Those who are ill are asked to stay home from work, school and public events.

“We’d like to express our gratitude to South Carolina’s public health professionals, medical workers, and first responders who are working tirelessly to help combat this disease,” Traxler said. “Please help protect those on the frontlines so that they can continue to protect all of us. This includes staying home and away from people outside your household except for essential reasons, frequently washing your hands, and disinfecting surfaces, particularly ones touched often.”