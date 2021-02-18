Horry County Schools officials announced to staff on Thursday afternoon that three area middle schools will be returning to five-day, face-to-face instruction starting next Thursday.
Myrtle Beach Middle School, Socastee Middle School and Forestbrook Middle School will go back full-time beginning Thursday, Feb. 25.
If students are currently enrolled the K-12 HCS Virtual program, this information does not impact them.
"Like all school districts in South Carolina, HCS has been working expeditiously to install plexiglass in our schools," the email to staff said. "While plexiglass will reduce social distancing requirements in the classroom from six to three feet, masks/face coverings will be required in all school areas."
The email said that HCS will continue to keep everyone informed of the plexiglass installation timelines on when other schools will go back full-time.
"Our goal for completion of plexiglass installation for all schools is mid-March," the email read.
The district also said they will still give parents a five-day minimum notice when school instruction models change.
